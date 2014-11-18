The 10 Best Private High Schools In The San Francisco Bay Area

The College Preparatory School is the best private high school in the San Francisco area, according to a new ranking from education review website Niche.
Niche rankings are based on a combination of user reviews and education statistics sourced from the government and public databases.
According to Niche, a school’s high score indicates that “Students are very happy with their experiences in all aspects including academics, teachers, health, safety, resources, facilities, extracurriculars, sports, and fitness.”
Students really seem to love the school. As one current high school senior wrote on Niche, “I think the opportunities are excellent and the school really supports a spirited and fun environment!”
Here are the 10 best private high schools in the San Francisco area, via Niche:
- The College Preparatory School — Oakland, California
- Castilleja School — Palo Alto, California
- San Francisco University High School — San Francisco, California
- Lick-Wilmerding High School — San Francisco, California
- Menlo School — Atherton, California
- Head-Royce School — Oakland, California
- The Quarry Lane School — Dublin, California
- Epgy Online High School at Stanford University — Stanford, California
- The Branson School — Ross, California
- Pinewood School — Los Altos Hills, California
