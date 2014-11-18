The 10 Best Private High Schools In The San Francisco Bay Area

Via The College Preparatory School The College Preparatory School topped Niche’s list of the best private high schools in the San Francisco area.

The College Preparatory School is the best private high school in the San Francisco area, according to a new ranking from education review website Niche.

Niche rankings are based on a combination of user reviews and education statistics sourced from the government and public databases.

According to Niche, a school’s high score indicates that “Students are very happy with their experiences in all aspects including academics, teachers, health, safety, resources, facilities, extracurriculars, sports, and fitness.”

Students really seem to love the school. As one current high school senior wrote on Niche, “I think the opportunities are excellent and the school really supports a spirited and fun environment!”

Here are the 10 best private high schools in the San Francisco area, via Niche:

The College Preparatory School — Oakland, California Castilleja School — Palo Alto, California San Francisco University High School — San Francisco, California Lick-Wilmerding High School — San Francisco, California Menlo School — Atherton, California Head-Royce School — Oakland, California The Quarry Lane School — Dublin, California Epgy Online High School at Stanford University — Stanford, California The Branson School — Ross, California Pinewood School — Los Altos Hills, California

