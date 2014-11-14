The 25 Best Private High Schools In America

Melia Robinson/BI Phillips Exeter is the best private high school in America.

Prestigious Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire is the best private high school in America, according to a new ranking from school data site Niche.

Exeter, which has around 1,000 students, scored particularly high marks for its teachers and academics.

Niche combined community reviews and hard data to compile its private school ranking. The site ranks over 100,000 schools based on 27 million reviews from more than 300,000 students and parents, who rated schools in areas like academics, teachers, student culture and diversity, and resources and facilities, among others.

