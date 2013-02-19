These Are The Best Presidents Day Shopping Deals You'll Find

Photo: Robert Scoble/Flickr

On February 18th, millions of shoppers will flood retail stores in hopes of making their material dreams come true at a bargain. Along with Black Friday, Cyber Monday, labour Day and the day after Christmas, Presidents Day has gradually made its way into the big leagues as a shopping holiday for saving money – but is the hoopla deserved or can you find better deals later in the year?

Are Presidents Day Sales Worthwhile?

This depends on what you are buying, and where you’re looking for it. For example, Go Banking Rates found that many retailers were offering online-only sales during Presidents Day 2012. The following stores offered Presidents Day sales in 2012:



Bloomingdale’s: 20 to 40 per cent of select merchandise.

Macys: 15 per cent off, plus free shipping.

Kohl’s: Early Bird specials on over 100 items.

Bluefly.com: Major brands discounted an additional 30 per cent.

Calvin Klein: 40 per cent off all online purchases.

Victoria’s Secret: Take an additional 30 per cent off clearance.

Best Buy is also known to have great deals on this holiday.

So, there are some good deals out there, but it’s nothing like Black Friday. That’s why you won’t come home with shoe prints on your face after shopping on Presidents Day!

Confirmed Deals for Presidents Day Sales 2013

Luckily, some good Presidents Day deals are already scheduled for Presidents Day 2013. This year, Presidents Day sales are trending towards snow gear, apparel, home goods and items for children and babies — and offer the best rewards to online shoppers. Some of the Presidents Day 2013 sales to look for include:

Kohl’s: Save up to 50 per cent on baby items through February 24th, and save on men’s apparel with Kohl’s Men’s Semi-Annual Essentials Sale.

Macy’s: Save 15 per cent and get free shipping with the promo code Pres for online orders over $99. Additional savings on select styles of shoes, home products, denim and jewelry. Valid through February 18th.

Sears: $20 off online orders of $200 or more with promo code FEBRUARY20 through February 2oth.

J. Crew: Extra 30 per cent off final sale items with code STYLE30. Online only, February 11th-18th.

Express: 30 per cent off entire stock through February 18th, as well as free shipping on online orders over $125.

Old Navy: All kids, baby and maternity apparel on sale up to 40% off. Sale ends February 20th.

Gap: For the Red, Bright & Blue Event, receive 30 per cent off an online purchase with the code GAPBRIGHT. Or shop in-store to receive up to 40 per cent off select styles. Valid through February 18th.

Sport Chalet: 30-40 per cent off snowboards, boots, bindings, skis, clothing and accessories. In-store only.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: An extra 40 per cent off select brands of winter jackets and pants, including Columbia and The North Face.

Cabela’s: Free shipping on orders over $99 with code 23GEAR, through February 18th. 50 per cent off select men’s winter wear.

JoAnn Fabrics & Crafts: 30 to 50 per cent off on select items. Offer valid February 17th-20th.

Lowe’s: 10 per cent off major appliances priced $399 or more, through February 19th.

Overstock.com: Extra 10 to 15 per cent off select styles of furniture, area rugs, mattresses, bedding and bath, and kitchen and dining.

Best Time to Buy

RELATED ARTICLES POSTS

Kids Klub Savings Account Deal of the Day: Acme Continental Credit Union at 1.81% APY

Yes, It Is Possible to Have Too Much Money in Your Savings Account

Presidents Day 2013 Sales May Not Help You Add to Your Savings Account After All

While you won’t see mass sales during most of the year, certain items generally go on sale during specific periods. The best time to buy select items include the following:

Appliances

Air conditioners and grills are typically at their cheapest during the colder months for obvious reasons.

For other appliances, look for deals in September and October. This is when new models hit the showroom — and last year’s models go on sale.

Cookware

Cookware goes on sale in April and May to coincide with graduation and wedding season. It also goes on sale in October and November for the holidays.

Furniture

If you don’t find any good Presidents Day furniture sales, fear not. New furniture models reach stores in February and August. With this in mind, stores run sales in January and July to clear room for new inventory.

Outdoor Gear

The newest models of various outdoor items typically come out in February and March. Now’s the best time to snag a deal on “outdated” models.

Televisions

The newest televisions usually hit the shelves in late summer and early fall. As with a lot of other items, if you don’t need the latest model, you can get older models on sale at this time. So unless you find a great deal, skip the Presidents Day TV sales and head out to the store later this year.

Toys

Toys are typically cheapest during October and November. This is the high season for retailers and toys are popular as holiday gifts, so you’ll see quite a few sales.

Vehicles

Presidents Day car sales aren’t much to brag about. Hit the car lot in early fall — that’s when new models are released and dealers are looking to get rid of excess inventory.

Video Games and Consoles

According to Digital Trends, video games are typically discounted six to eight weeks after release.

As for consoles, wait until a newer model is released to buy the current edition. The latest PlayStation model has been confirmed and will likely be released around Christmas 2013, according to Tech Radar. Look for PS3 prices to fall around that time.

Presidents Day sales are noteworthy, but won’t pad your bottom line much in most cases. Take advantage of the mentioned sales and remember that certain items go on sale at other times, as well.

Save as much as possible, but don’t worry if you miss a big sale this Presidents Day. There will be others during the year!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.