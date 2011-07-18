On Thursday, July 28th, DreamIt Ventures New York will be hosting a presentation by me on “How to Recruit Rockstar Team Members to Your Startup”. I’d value your feedback on my draft slide deck, below.
WHEN: Thursday, July 28 at 6pm
WHERE: DreamIt NYC, 28 West 27th Street, 11th Floor
RSVP via TicketLeap: http://dreamit.ticketleap.com/dreamit-speaker-david-teten-best-practices-in-hiring-firing/
Hiring and Firing for Entrepreneurs (Download presentation.)
