On Thursday, July 28th, DreamIt Ventures New York will be hosting a presentation by me on “How to Recruit Rockstar Team Members to Your Startup”. I’d value your feedback on my draft slide deck, below.



WHEN: Thursday, July 28 at 6pm

WHERE: DreamIt NYC, 28 West 27th Street, 11th Floor

RSVP via TicketLeap: http://dreamit.ticketleap.com/dreamit-speaker-david-teten-best-practices-in-hiring-firing/

Hiring and Firing for Entrepreneurs (Download presentation.)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.