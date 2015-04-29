THE RESULTS ARE IN: Here are the top 11 new power steaks in New York City

Ralph Lauren The Polo Bar’s New York strip made 10th place on our list.

Last month, we asked you to vote on the hottest new power steaks in New York City. Now the results are in, and these 11 steaks made the top of the list.

Before you dive in, power steaks, we should note, are powerful not only because they’re delicious, huge cuts of meat, but also because they’re served in a restaurant where powerful people gather.

On this list, you’ll find cuts from recently-opened restaurants, as well as cuts from established restaurants that have revamped their menu and/or caught the attention of New York City’s power diners.

Either way, each and every steak on this list has made an impression.

So get out your datebook and start making some reservations. Here are your top 11 picks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.