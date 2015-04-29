THE RESULTS ARE IN: Here are the top 11 new power steaks in New York City

Portia Crowe
Polo Bar's New York Strip SteakRalph LaurenThe Polo Bar’s New York strip made 10th place on our list.

Last month, we asked you to vote on the hottest new power steaks in New York City. Now the results are in, and these 11 steaks made the top of the list.

Before you dive in, power steaks, we should note, are powerful not only because they’re delicious, huge cuts of meat, but also because they’re served in a restaurant where powerful people gather.

On this list, you’ll find cuts from recently-opened restaurants, as well as cuts from established restaurants that have revamped their menu and/or caught the attention of New York City’s power diners.

Either way, each and every steak on this list has made an impression.

So get out your datebook and start making some reservations. Here are your top 11 picks.

11. Dirty French -- Côte de boeuf

Location: The Ludlow hotel, 180 Ludlow Street

Percentage of the votes: 2.5%

10. The Polo Bar -- New York strip (TIE)

Location: 1 East 55th Street

Percentage of the votes: 2.7%

10. Charlie Palmer -- New York strip (TIE)

Charlie Palmer's Bone-On New York Strip

Location: 5 East 54th Street

Percentage of the votes: 2.7%

9. The Polo Bar -- Bone-in ribeye

One half of the ribeye.

Location: 1 East 55th Street

Percentage of the votes: 8.7%

8. Charlie Palmer -- Bone-on ribeye

Location: 5 East 54th Street

Percentage of the votes: 4.4%

7. The Back Room at One57 -- 60-day ribeye for two

Location: 157 West 57th Street, 3rd Floor

Percentage of the votes:4.6%

6. Bowery Meat Company -- Dry-aged New York strip, 14-oz.

Location: 9 East 1st Street


5. Angus Club Steakhouse -- Porterhouse for four

Angus Club's porterhouse steak for two (imagine it for four!)

Location: 135 East 55th Street

Percentage of the votes: 5.4%

4. Minetta Tavern -- The côte de boeuf for two

Location: 113 Macdougal Street

Percentage of the votes: 9.55%

3. Hunt & Fish Club -- Dry-aged bone-in sirloin

Location: 125 West 44th Street

Percentage of the votes: 10.7%

2. Mastro's Steakhouse -- Double-cut porterhouse

Location: 1285 Avenue of the Americas

Percentage of the votes: 32.3%

1. Mastro's Steakhouse -- 'Chef's cut' ribeye chop

Location: 1285 Avenue of the Americas

Percentage of the votes:35.1%



