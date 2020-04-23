POWER RANKED: The 20 best pound-for-pound basketball players in the world

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images James Harden may be the best offensive basketball player today.

We ranked the 20 best pound-for-pound basketball players, considering players at the pro and college levels.

The list accounts for the best all-around basketball players, be it scoring, playmaking, rebounding, playing defence, controlling the game, and helping their teams win.

The list consists entirely of NBA and WNBA players.

Borrowing from the tradition of ranking the best pound-for-pound fighters, we decided to look at the best pound-for-pound basketball players in the world.

With a weak draft class and lack of major international talent (e.g., the next Luka Doncic), our list consists of all NBA and WNBA players.

To do the ranking, we made a simple judgment: Who are the best basketball players, period? That is, who possesses the best all-around game, be it scoring, passing, controlling the glass, defending, and managing the game while out on the floor? We emphasised the most recent seasons and accounted for winning games, which is, of course, the goal of playing basketball.

Take a look below at the 20 best pound-for-pound players in the world.

Honorable mentions: Sabrina Ionescu, Kyrie Irving, Sylvia Fowles, Russell Westbrook, Candace Parker, Jimmy Butler, Chelsea Grey, Bradley Beal, Tina Charles, Kyle Lowry, A’Ja Wilson, Kemba Walker, Skylar Diggins-Smith

20. Kevin Durant, F

caption Kevin Durant.

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Age: 31

Experience: 12 seasons

One thing to know: Durant may well have been No. 1 on this list if he hadn’t suffered a torn Achilles that has kept him out of basketball since June. We have seen Durant play just 11 minutes, 57 seconds of basketball since May 8, 2019, and he is now recovering from an injury that has historically changed NBA players’ careers. We hope to see Durant return to his 2018-19 form when he might have been the best player in the NBA. Height may make Durant un-guardable, but he’s considered one of the best pure shooters in the NBA, and there’s nothing he can’t do, from scoring through double-teams, making plays for teammates, and defending the opponent’s best player.

19. Diana Taurasi, G

caption Diana Taurasi.

Team: Phoenix Mercury

Age: 37

Experience: 15 seasons

One thing to know: Like Durant, we have not seen much of Taurasi lately, as she played just six games in 2019. Is it possible that she fell off in that time? Certainly. But the G.O.A.T. deserves some respect. In 2018, her last healthy season, she averaged 24-4-6 per 36 minutes, while posting one of the most efficient shooting seasons of her career. All things being equal, how many people in the world are better basketball players than Taurasi?

18. Zion Williamson, F

caption Zion Williamson.

Team: New Orleans Pelicans

Age: 19

Experience: Rookie

One thing to know: Sure, Williamson’s athletic prowess is a huge reason for his effectiveness, and this is a pound-for-pound ranking. But it only takes a few minutes of watching Williamson live – not through highlights – to realise his immense feel for the game. Catching lobs and dump-off passes near the basket allows him to use his athleticism, but being in the right places, finding and creating space for himself is a skill in itself. He’s a better passer than most realise, and as his skills round out, he’ll have the total package to be a nightmare for opponents.

17. Chris Paul, G

caption Chris Paul.

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Age: 34

Experience: 15 seasons

One thing to know: Paul isn’t in his prime anymore, but how many players are as well-rounded as CP3? Paul was in a surprise, All-NBA-calibre season before the season was suspended. He is still the ultimate floor general, putting teammates into position, scanning the floor, and making the right read. When he needs to, he can get a bucket, getting into the paint for floaters, to his spots from midrange, or pulling up from 3. Like Taurasi, how many players sport the all-around game of Paul?

16. Nneka Ogwumike, F

caption Nneka Ogwumike.

Team: Los Angeles Sparks

Age: 29

Experience: 8 seasons

One thing to know: A six-time All-Star, Ogwumike is one of the purest scorers and best two-way players in the WNBA. In 2019, she was one of two players (alongside Britney Griner) to make both the All-WNBA and All-Defensive teams. A force in the post and deft ball-handler, with an expanding touch (a career-high 68 made threes in 2019), Ogwumike has finished in the top 10 in field goal percentage in three of the last four seasons and ranks second behind Elena Delle Donne in career Player Efficiency Rating. The 2016 MVP’s numbers have taken a hit playing on a stacked Sparks team, but she’s nonetheless one of the most well-rounded players in the WNBA.

15. Liz Cambage, C

caption Liz Cambage.

Team: Las Vegas Aces

Age: 28

Experience: 4 seasons

One thing to know: An unstoppable force in the post, capable of eviscerating single opponents or double-teams, it feels like Cambage has other aspects of her game to unlock. In 2019, her numbers took a hit in her first season with the Aces. However, she proved herself among the best scorers in the WNBA in 2018 with a 53-point performance. In her second season with the Aces, look for her to get more comfortable while being one of the biggest mismatches for opponents around the basket on offence and defence.

14. Luka Doncic, G/F

caption Luka Doncic.

Team: Dallas Mavericks

Age: 21

Experience: 2 seasons

One thing to know: Doncic came to the NBA with some questions about his ceiling, even after dominating adults in Europe as a teenager. Those questions have been answered – he is an MVP candidate. Doncic is already one of the best players in the league, capable of scoring 30 points, while running an offence and keeping teammates involved. He’s a nightly triple-double threat, and though he has room to improve in terms of efficiency and defence, he’s still just 21.

13. Paul George, F

caption Paul George.

Team: Los Angeles Clippers

Age: 29

Experience: 10 seasons

One thing to know: George has long existed just outside the “Best players in the NBA” conversation, but he still owns a spot among the best two-way players in the league. He does everything at a high level: score, rebound, pass the ball, defend. He has also quietly become one of the best shooters in the league in recent years, with 669 threes on 39.5% shooting over the last three seasons. George may not be considered a No. 1 player on a championship team, but few players are as well-rounded and consistent.

12. Brittney Griner, C

caption Brittney Griner.

Team: Phoenix Mercury

Age: 29

Experience: 7 seasons

One thing to know: Griner has made a leap to become one of the best players in the WNBA in recent years. She has the length and timing to bother opponents around the rim and possesses an underrated offensive repertoire. She’s a great finisher around the basket, but has a solid post-up game and can pop out for midrange jumpers. Since 2014, Griner made both the All-WNBA and All-Defensive teams in all but one season, a sign of her two-way dominance.

11. Nikola Jokic, C

caption Nikola Jokic.

Team: Denver Nuggets

Age: 25

Experience: 5 seasons

One thing to know: The 7-foot Jokic may be the most unique player in the NBA – a plodding, deferential scorer who still averages 20 points per night, cleans the glass, and, most importantly, is continuously getting teammates involved. A typical performance from the Nuggets big man might include posting up opponents, hitting wrong-footed fade-away jumpers – the “Sombor Shuffle” – and throwing a couple of gorgeous, no-look passes. He’s one of the most impactful offensive players in the league. The concerns about his defence are overstated: he’s about average on that end and a great rebounder.

10. Joel Embiid, C

caption Joel Embiid.

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Age: 26

Experience: 6 seasons

One thing to know: Embiid successfully mixes a bit of an old-school approach with a modern approach: he can post up, pop out for midrange jumpers, hit three-pointers, and work off the dribble. Combined with an elite defensive ability, Embiid is arguably the best two-way big man in the league. He has to overcome injuries, occasional sloppiness, and fit issues. However, Embiid has the potential to be the best player in the NBA if he can put it all together for extended periods.

9. Breanna Stewart, F

caption Breanna Stewart.

Team: Seattle Storm

Age: 25

Experience: 4 seasons

One thing to know: Prior to tearing her Achilles overseas, Stewart was the 2018 MVP and perhaps the league’s best player. She was coming off a season in which she took her multi-dimensional offensive game to a new level, scoring 21 points per game on an efficient 52-41-82 shooting split, while rebounding the ball like a centre. We put Kevin Durant lower, despite being in a similar position to Stewart – dominant play, leading to an impactful injury – but Stewart is six years younger than Durant, with considerably less mileage on her. Look for Stewart to dominate once again if and when the 2020 WNBA season kicks off.

8. Damian Lillard, G

caption Damian Lillard.

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

Age: 29

Experience: 8 seasons

One thing to know: Lillard is one of the more complete packages you’d want at point guard: a dynamic shooter and driver, capable of setting the table for others or scoring in bunches. Lillard isn’t often discussed as one of the best scorers in the NBA, but he has averaged over 26 points per game over the past five seasons. He went nuclear this season, averaging 34 points per game in January, which included a two-week stretch where he scored 50-plus points three times in six games.

7. Stephen Curry, G

caption Stephen Curry.

Team: Golden State Warriors

Age: 32

Experience: 11 seasons

One thing to know: Stephen Curry helped revolutionise the game with his shooting. An average night in the NBA now has several players taking deep threes that were heretofore considered audacious before Curry normalized them. The two-time MVP is also an underrated playmaker, rebounder, and one-on-one defender, even if he has been hunted for mismatches in the postseason. Now that much of the NBA has evolved offensively and defensively in the Warriors’ wake, could Curry hold up as the No. 1 scoring option on a title contender? If the Warriors don’t make a big splash before the 2020-21 season, we’ll find out.

6. Anthony Davis, F/C

caption Anthony Davis.

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Age: 27

Experience: 8 seasons

One thing to know: Davis has evolved into a two-way force, a testament to his work ethic and development since entering the NBA as a long rim protector who could score around the basket. Davis now has all the moves he needs to create his own shot, and he can comfortably step out to the three-point line. He does this all while shutting down opponents on the other end and protecting the rim. Given his age and skill, if teams had to pick any player to build around, Davis has a case as the best option.

5. James Harden, G

caption James Harden.

Team: Houston Rockets

Age: 30

Experience: 11 seasons

One thing to know: James Harden is an offence unto himself. Harden’s style may not be for everyone, and some write off his gaudy stats as a product of his gigantic usage. But his ability to hit step-back threes and blaze to the rim is the basis of the entire Rockets offence; many players would crumble under the responsibility. In terms of pure skill, Harden might be the best offensive player in the NBA. Unfortunately, basketball is a two-way sport, so we dock him some points.

4. Elena Delle Donne, G/F

caption Elena Delle Donne.

Team: Washington Mystics

Age: 30

Experience: 7 seasons

One thing to know: The most complete player in the WNBA, Delle Donne doesn’t have any weakness to exploit. She can get downhill against nearly anyone, weave her way into the midrange, or pull up from three, where she has shot above 40% in three of the last four seasons. She handles the ball like a guard, and though her assist numbers don’t reflect it, she can make plays for teammates and rarely turns the ball over. Defensively, her size and strength also give the Mystics all sorts of lineup options, and she’s one of the best rebounders in the game. The two-time MVP may have to sacrifice some individual numbers this season on a stacked Mystics team, but she remains the centrepiece of the 2019 champions.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, F

caption Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Age: 25

Experience: 7 seasons

One thing to know: “Pound-for-pound” is a tough way to analyse Antetokounmpo. On the one hand, his physical gifts make him unlike anyone else in the NBA. His size and length allow him to drive around defenders and score over and through them, then defend all five positions on the other end. Still, no MVP dominates purely on physical gifts. Antetokounmpo is a master at finishing at the rim, has the handle to slice into the paint, and the vision to set up teammates when he sucks in the defence. Sure, his physical traits allow him to blow up opposing offences, but he has the smarts of how to use them and apply them to be a menacing, All-NBA defender.

2. LeBron James, F

caption LeBron James.

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Age: 35

Experience: 17 seasons

One thing to know: Even as he’s lost some of his physical advantages, James has continued to fine-tune his game to the point where he’s a master manipulator of the floor. Sure, James possesses all the necessary moves and shots to be effective, but where he truly dominates is in moving pieces around, poking holes in defences, knowing where defenders will be and where to send his teammates. At 35, he played full-time point guard for the first time in his career and led the league in assists. Combined with a renewed effort on defence, James is still a force to be feared.

1. Kawhi Leonard, F

caption Kawhi Leonard.

Team: Los Angeles Clippers

Age: 28

Experience: 9 seasons

One thing to know: This season, Leonard was scoring at career-best rates while also passing and making plays at a far higher rate than normal – a 27% assist rate, nine points higher than his next closest season. Leonard picks his spots more than some other stars, but he has proven that when he wants to score, he will score. With a midrange isolation game evocative of Kobe Bryant’s, a three-ball, and ability to score at the rim, Leonard has become one of the NBA’s most dominant scorers, despite lacking the reputation. His once-fearsome defence has fallen off slightly, but that’s more of a result of carrying a larger offensive load. When Leonard wants to hound opponents and strip the ball away from them, he’s plenty capable. Of the league’s best players, Leonard represents the best mix of scoring, playmaking, defensive ability, and age. Ask yourself this: in a must-win game, is there a player you’d pick over Leonard?

