How 11 celebrity chefs make potato salad

Ree Drummond, also known as the Pioneer Woman, adds sweet pickles and hard-boiled eggs to her potato salad.

Drummond’s recipe for “perfect” potato salad recommends using russet potatoes and cutting them into halves or thirds before boiling them. She also lightly mashes them to make the potatoes fluffy.

In addition to pickles, pickle juice, and hard-boiled eggs, she also adds mayonnaise, mustard, green onions, dill, and other seasonings.

