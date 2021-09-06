Search

How 11 celebrity chefs make potato salad

Erin McDowell
  • This Labor Day, you’ll likely want your potato salad to be the best of the best.
  • Celebrity chefs from Martha Stewart to Guy Fieri have their own recipes for potato salad.
  • Ree Drummond and Joanna Gaines both add eggs to their potato salad.
Ree Drummond, also known as the Pioneer Woman, adds sweet pickles and hard-boiled eggs to her potato salad.
Drummond’s recipe for “perfect” potato salad recommends using russet potatoes and cutting them into halves or thirds before boiling them. She also lightly mashes them to make the potatoes fluffy.

In addition to pickles, pickle juice, and hard-boiled eggs, she also adds mayonnaise, mustard, green onions, dill, and other seasonings.

Ina Garten’s recipe for an old-fashioned potato salad uses fresh dill and “good mayonnaise.”
To make a Barefoot Contessa-approved potato salad, you’ll need small red potatoes, Dijon and whole-grain mustard, fresh dill, celery, and red onion. Garten also recommends boiling the potatoes until they’re barely tender and then letting them steam in a colander under a kitchen towel until they’re tender but firm. 

Garten also recommends not serving the potato salad right away. Instead, she says to toss well, cover, and refrigerate the salad for a few hours to allow the flavors to blend.

Alton Brown adds garlic, apple cider vinegar, and sliced cornichons to his potato salad.
“Iron Chef” host Alton Brown uses red potatoes, garlic, cornichons, onions, and celery in his potato salad. Like Garten, he also recommends letting the potato salad sit for at least an hour before serving.

Martha Stewart’s recipe for a basic potato salad uses only six ingredients, including white wine vinegar and scallions.
Martha Stewart’s potato salad recipe is surprisingly simple. It only calls for either Yukon gold or new potatoes, white wine vinegar, scallions, salt, pepper, and light mayonnaise. 

Joanna Gaines’ creamy potato salad has bacon, Dijon mustard, and hard-boiled eggs.
Joanna Gaines’ recipe for potato salad calls for red potatoes, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, yellow mustard, and hard-boiled eggs. The “Fixer Upper” star also adds bacon and jalapeño to the potato salad for a slight kick.

Guy Fieri grills his potatoes rather than boiling them.
To make Guy Fieri’s recipe for a “smokin’ potato salad,” you’ll need to grill some sliced potatoes until they’re puffed and golden brown. Fieri also adds sour cream, mayonnaise, mustard, capers, and lemon juice. 

Giada De Laurentiis roasts baby red potatoes to make her lemon-mustard potato salad.
Giada De Laurentiis adds a fresh take on standard potato salad by dressing baby red potatoes with olive oil, lemon juice, mustard, thyme, salt, pepper, and lemon zest before roasting them in the oven. She also recommends topping the salad with gorgonzola cheese and chopped walnuts.

Aaron Sanchez also grills the potatoes in his recipe for potato salad.
Sanchez keeps his potato salad recipe pretty simple — he doesn’t even use mayonnaise. Instead, the celebrity chef uses sour cream, in addition to cilantro, lime juice, scallions, and olive oil.

Bobby Flay’s recipe for German potato salad uses bacon, apple cider vinegar, and two kinds of onions.
While the chef’s recipe does have delicious ingredients, it won’t be creamy like some potato salads you’re used to. There’s no mayonnaise in this recipe, only a light dressing made with apple cider vinegar and mustard.

Chrissy Teigen’s recipe for potato salad has baby potatoes, chopped half-sour pickles, pickle brine, and fresh dill in it.
Not only does Teigen add chopped pickles and a splash of pickle brine to her potato salad, but she boils the potatoes in a water and pickle brine solution for even more tart flavor. 

She also adds mayonnaise, fresh dill, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper.

Jamie Oliver’s potato salad recipe includes pancetta or bacon, breadcrumbs, and sour cream.
In British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s potato salad recipe, you’ll find sour cream, yogurt, breadcrumbs, pancetta, and chives. This savory, slightly crispy potato salad is a tad out of the box, but will likely still impress the guests at your next summer cookout. 

