7 latke hacks that will take them to the next level this Hanukkah

- Latkes are one of the most popular foods that Jewish people eat while celebrating Hanukkah.
- Since they’re so beloved, people tend to overlook how time consuming it can be to cook them.
- Latke cooking hacks, like using pre-shredded potatoes or using a blender, will save you time.
Now, during Hanukkah, Jewish people light a menorah over eight nights and eat foods fried with oil, such as latkes.
This year, Hanukkah started on November 28 and will conclude on the evening of December 6.
We’ve rounded up the best latke hacks that improve tastiness, health, and speed. Keep scrolling to up your latke game this Hanukkah.
One hack, shared by websites including Kveller.com, bypasses this altogether by relying on the frozen-food section. Most supermarkets sell pre-shredded potatoes (aka hash browns) in the freezer aisle. Using them instead avoids the mess and potential finger slicing of grating.
To wet chop your potatoes, cut them into chunks, put them inside the blender, add water to the top, turn the speed on low, and voila! Your potato will be cut into the perfect latke-sized chunks. Don’t forget to strain the water, though. Soggy latkes are not great …
And though sour cream is a popular side for potato latkes, there are vegan versions of that, too.
There are plenty of alternatives to potatoes out there, like zucchinis, carrots, or even Brussels sprouts.
Latkes are no exception to this rule, as long as you don’t mind if they come out a little more orange.
For an even bigger sandwich, Thrillist has a recipe for brisket burgers with latke buns.