7 latke hacks that will take them to the next level this Hanukkah

Latkes, or simply potato pancakes, are a delicious, crispy treat served with sour cream and applesauce, but there are ways to cut time on making them.

In 164 BC, a small Jewish army called the Maccabees overthrew the Greek Syrian king after he attempted to impose Greek religion on Israel. Hanukkah commemorates the Maccabees reclaiming the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and how, when they went to relight the ritual candelabra, there was only oil to last them one day. Instead, it miraculously lasted for eight.

Now, during Hanukkah, Jewish people light a menorah over eight nights and eat foods fried with oil, such as latkes.

This year, Hanukkah started on November 28 and will conclude on the evening of December 6.

We’ve rounded up the best latke hacks that improve tastiness, health, and speed. Keep scrolling to up your latke game this Hanukkah.