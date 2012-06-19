Navy Officer Names The 3 Port Cities You Really Have To Visit

When you’re underway on a Navy ship, there is nothing quite like a port visit.



It’s a chance to get a little downtime and de-stress. You can get off the ship and stretch your legs. It’s also a great opportunity to experience another culture in all of its glory.

Port visits are the reason that a lot of people enlist in the military in the first place. “Join the Navy, see the world.” I wanted to take a moment to share some of my favourites from over the years.

To be honest, I haven’t seen a huge number of ports. I’ve deployed three times and had countless smaller underways, but there are a ton of sailors that have more time at sea than me (including my younger brother).

All of my deployments have been from the East coast and destined for the Arabian Gulf. They involved 1 or 2 quick stops in the Mediterranean and then straight through the Suez Canal.

My next ship will be on the West Coast, so I’m excited that I will have the opportunity to experience the Asian and Australian ports in the future.

It’s worth mentioning that you don’t necessarily look for the same things in a port visit that you would for a family vacation. There are normally 2 things that I try to accomplish during a port visit.

First, as a history buff, I like to experience some of my destination’s past. I love touring Roman ruins and old castles.

Second, I like to find some downtime and relax. When you only have a few days in a new country, the options can be pretty overwhelming. After the intense underway schedule of the past weeks, sometimes the best thing to do is lie down on the beach with a cool beverage.

Where family vacations sometimes become an effort to fit everything in, port visits sometimes become a struggle to leave things out.

With all that being said, here’s a list of the places that I’ve pulled into on ships. You’ll see that the list isn’t huge, but there’s a pretty good variety. In the Med, I’ve been to Rota* (Spain), Toulon (France), Augusta Bay (Sicily) (x2), Crete (x2), Malta, Haifa (Israel), and Marmaris (Turkey). In the Indian Ocean/Arabian Gulf, I’ve been to the Seychelles, Jebel Ali/Dubai (x2), and Bahrain (x ~15). On my first ship, we made a month long trip to the Caribbean where we visited Guantanamo Bay and St. Maarten. I also spent three weeks ashore in Djibouti, but that was for mission planning, so it doesn’t actually count. I may have missed one or two, but I think that’s all of them.

To be honest, I’ve enjoyed all of the visits to varying degrees, but 3 stand out above the rest.