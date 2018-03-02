The top pop song from the year you were born

McCartney wrote this song in response to music critics who believed his songs were too sappy. He told Billboard “‘Aw, he sings love songs, he writes love songs, he’s so soppy at times.’ I thought, Well, I know what they mean, but, people have been doing love songs forever. I like ’em, other people like ’em, and there’s a lot of people I love — I’m lucky enough to have that in my life. So the idea was that ‘you’ may call them silly, but what’s wrong with that?”
“As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I take a look at my life and realize there’s nothin’ left.” With that opening line, “Gangsta’s Paradise” would go down in rap history as a huge crossover hit.
The most famous version of this song, the Bayside Boys remix, isn’t the original version. Los del Rio originally recorded the song in all Spanish. A radio DJ heard the song, brought it to a record label, and a songwriter added English lyrics — the rest is history.
“Hanging by a Moment” was Lifehouse’s debut single from their very first album “No Name Face.” The years 2000 and 2001 consecutively had the top song of the year never reach number one, the second and third time this ever happened in Billboard history.
Eighteen years after the Nickelback song was released, it’s still circulating pop culture. The March 10, 2018, episode of “SNL,” hosted by “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown, featured an absurd sketch starring a dying old woman who loves Nickelback, singing “How You Remind Me.”
Kesha’s debut single “Tik Tok” was atop the Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks — the longest-running No. 1 debut single of all time (at the time). It’s been since dethroned by a song that appears later on this list.
“Love Yourself” was Bieber’s third consecutive number one single from his 2015 album “Purpose,” after “What Do You Mean?” and “Sorry.” The song was written by Ed Sheeran, who appears as an artist himself elsewhere on this list.
“Shape of You” was everywhere in 2017. It officially became the most-streamed song in Spotify history with over 3 billion streams to date, and Sheeran himself was the most popular artist on the streaming service in 2017. Whether you love him or hate him, Sheeran is definitely here to stay.
“Blinding Lights” was actually released in November 2019, but over a span of 13 months, it became one of the most inescapable jams of all time — and in fact, was named the reigning biggest hit of all time in 2021.
From the TikTok dances it inspired to its instantly iconic music video that spawned a persona The Weeknd performed as for an entire year, there’s no surprise it was the biggest song of 2020. It is also the longest-charting song on the Hot 100 of all-time at 90 weeks, as it finally left in September 2021.