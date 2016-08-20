The 11 best 'Pokémon GO' cheats only expert players know

Even the most addicted “Pokémon Go” players crave tips and tricks to help them cheat and level up.

And no, we don’t mean the creative kind of cheating, like strapping your phone to your dog or a drone until the eggs you’ve collected hatch.

The problem is, there’s a ton of misinformation out there that might be steering you off course as you desperately try to reach level 30.

No, your friend’s friend didn’t catch a Legendary Pokémon. And no, there is no mathematical calculation to determine what those footprints mean in your Nearby menu. Sorry! We wish there was just as much as you do.

Imgur / Reddit Zapdos is a Legendary Pokémon, which are currently not in the game.

