The 10 Best Pointy-Haired Boss Moments From 'Dilbert'

In over two decades of the popular office-centered comic strip Dilbert, the Pointy-Haired Boss has epitomized the idiocies of middle management.

He manages by slogan, doesn’t understand what his employees do, and has meetings to discuss the productivity of meetings.

The uselessness of management is one of the major themes of Dilbert, Scott Adams, the creator of Dilbert and author of new book “How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big,” tells Business Insider.

“If you’ve ever had a boss, this probably hits home for you.”

For National Boss Day, Adams searched the archives of Dilbert.com and chose his 10 favourite Pointy-Haired Boss strips.

Let this be a lesson in what not to do.

