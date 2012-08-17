The Best Podcast Apps Apple Is Hiding From You

Photo: Flickr/Jon Rohan
Since the release of its own official Podcast app, it appears Apple is juicing search results in the App Store to hide rival third-party apps.Now, when you search “podcasts” in the App Store, Apple’s app is the only one that shows up, leaving some great alternatives out of the mix, according to CNET.
Apple’s official Podcasts app has been panned by most as being too glitchy and difficult to use. A recent update fixed most of those bugs, but the sub-par experience could leave you wanting more.
We took a look at some of the best podcasting apps for iOS and also threw in some good ones for Android and Windows Phone.
This robust app lets you browse, subscribe, and download apps without ever needing to sync with iTunes. It even syncs your podcast collection across devices via iCloud.
It's often rated as the best podcast app in iTunes and it happens to be the one we use every day.
Price: $1.99
Instacast is great for audio, of course, but its developers put a lot of focus into how it handles video as well. It also syncs across devices via iCloud, making it perfect for podcast fans who use multiple devices.
Price: $1.99
This app offers a slick interface and includes a lot of social functionality, letting you tweet out whatever you're listening to.
Price: $1.99
iCatcher's standout feature is that it helps the user find new and interesting podcasts with a powerful search feature.
Price: $1.99
Stitcher is probably best described as the 'Pandora of podcasts,' weaving together a personal talk radio station on the fly, based on podcasts that you like.
Price: free
For Android users, Podkicker's strength is its simplicity. It plays audio and video podcasts with ease -- what else do you need?
Price: free
BeyondPod is a little bit more of an autopilot for your podcast listening, automatically deleting episodes when you finish listening to them and generating smart playlists based on what you like.
Price: free for 7 days
Sure, TuneIn radio supports listening to downloaded podcasts, but it integrates a live radio player as well.
Price: free
Windows Phone users who want a no-frills podcast player have found it in Simply Podcast. Subscribe, listen, and delete when you're done. What else do you need?
Price: free
