The Best Podcast Apps Apple Is Hiding From You

Photo: Flickr/Jon Rohan

Since the release of its own official Podcast app, it appears Apple is juicing search results in the App Store to hide rival third-party apps.Now, when you search “podcasts” in the App Store, Apple’s app is the only one that shows up, leaving some great alternatives out of the mix, according to CNET.



Apple’s official Podcasts app has been panned by most as being too glitchy and difficult to use. A recent update fixed most of those bugs, but the sub-par experience could leave you wanting more.

We took a look at some of the best podcasting apps for iOS and also threw in some good ones for Android and Windows Phone.

