REVEALED: The 10 Greatest Players To Never Win A World Series

Photo: AP Images

Jim Thome of the Philadelphia Phillies is 41 and playing in his 22nd season of Major League Baseball. He has also never won a World Series.This is significant because if we rank active players using career WAR (Wins Above Replacement; measures a players all-around play), Thome is best player to never win a World Series.



Thome has been to the playoffs nine times. However his lone World Series appearance came in 1997 when the Cleveland Indians lost to the Florida Marlins.

Interestingly, failing to win a World Series is actually rare among baseball’s best players. Of the top 25 players of all-time, 21 won at least one World Series.

On the next few pages, we’ll take a look at the greatest players* to never win a championship…

