The 10 players that deserve to be named to the NBA's All-Bubble teams

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters James Harden.

The NBA’s seeding games in the bubble come to an end on Friday.

The league will announce the best player of the bubble and a first- and second-team of the best players of the bubble.

We selected the 10 best players.

The NBA’s “seeding” games come to a conclusion on Friday and the playoffs begin on Monday.

The NBA plans to name a best player of the bubble and All-NBA teams of the bubble. While we don’t have a formal vote on the matter, we decided to rank the 10 best players of the NBA bubble.

Honorable mentions: Caris LeVert, Paul George, Gary Trent Jr., Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert, Joel Embiid, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, DeMar DeRozan, Fred VanVleet

1. Damian Lillard, G

Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo/AP Images

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

Bubble stats: 37 points, 4 rebounds, 10 assists, 50% FG, 43% 3FG

Why: Lillard willed the Trail Blazers into the play-in tournament with one of the greatest scoring streaks the NBA has ever seen. He scored 154 points over his final three games, making it look so easy that the collective basketball world came to expect that he would bury any 30-foot shot he attempted. Lillard is the MVP of the bubble.

2. Devin Booker, G

Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo/AP Images

Team: Phoenix Suns

Bubble stats: 30 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 50% FG

Why: Booker was the star of the show as the Suns surprised the NBA world to go 8-0 in the bubble and just miss the play-in tournament. Booker showed he has every shot and move in the book, whether it was posting up smaller guards, hitting pull-up jumpers, or blazing to the hoop for strong finishes. He is also an expert pick-and-roll maestro and an underrated passer. There’s something to be said for his leadership and consistency in guiding what was a mediocre squad all year to within half-a-game of the play-in tournament.

3. James Harden, G

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Houston Rockets

Bubble stats: 35 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists, 54% FG, 37% 3FG

Why: Perhaps we’ve grown too accustomed to Harden’s greatness. Harden put up an almost identical stat line to Lillard with a fraction of the fanfare. With Harden on the floor in the bubble, the Rockets’ offensive rating went up by seven points while their defensive rating went down by two points. Indeed Harden was excellent on both ends, including defence, showing greater effort while leading the bubble in steals and deflections.

4. T.J. Warren, F

Ashley Landis/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Indiana Pacers

Bubble stats: 31 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 58% FG, 52% 3FG

Why: If NBA fans were asked before the bubble who would be the hottest scorers over eight games, we’re not sure T.J. Warren’s name would have come up at all. Instead, the sixth-year forward came blazing out of the gates, scoring 51 points in his first bubble game, then 30-plus in three of his other five games. He had a few off-nights and doesn’t impact the game as much with playmaking or defence, but his scoring and toughness certainly helped Indiana and makes them an unsavoury first-round opponent for the Miami Heat.

5. Brook Lopez, C

Ashley Landis/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Bubble stats: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, 48% FG, 44% 3FG

Why: In the interest of positional diversity, we’re choosing Lopez to round out our top five. Was there a better big man than Lopez in the bubble? Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic’s effort and aggression waned too much, particularly as No. 1 options. Anthony Davis’ best games in the bubble were worthy of this list, but he had too many clunkers. Kristaps Porzingis’ defence regressed. Rudy Gobert deserves mention, and though his defensive impact was a bit better, Lopez’s offence helps drive the Bucks’ system.

Lopez stepped up his scoring in the bubble and did it efficiently. His rebounding numbers are low, but the Bucks rebound better with him on the floor, he led the team in box-outs, plus he has a teammate in Giannis Antetokounmpo who gobbles up 12 boards per game. Lopez played the second-most minutes in the bubble of the Bucks, improved their offensive and defensive rating by five points each while on the floor, and allowed a paltry 43% shooting on shots he contested, one of the best marks in the bubble. He has remade his game and is an excellent No. 3 on a contender.

6. Kawhi Leonard, F

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: LA Clippers

Bubble stats: 29 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 48% FG, 49% 3FG

Why: It’s hard to shake the feeling that Leonard may still be the most impactful player in the NBA when it matters most. His scoring and efficiency were off the charts, and the Clippers were nearly unguardable with him on the floor in the bubble – a 127 offensive rating. The Clippers have outscored opponents by 18 points per 100 possessions with Leonard on the floor in the bubble.

7. Giannis Antetokounmpo, F

Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Bubble stats: 28 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 62% FG

Why: Antetokounmpo is a victim of the burden of expectation, but something was just a little off with Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the bubble. He came out like a mad man, putting up 36-15-7 and 36-18-8 in back-to-back games before teetering a bit. He’s made just one of his last 11 three-point attempts and has a 5:8 assist-to-turnover ratio in his last four games. He needlessly headbutted Moe Wagner.

The Bucks outscored opponents by 34 points with the presumptive MVP on the court in the bubble. He remains perhaps the best two-way player in the NBA and made an insane 86% of his field goals from 0-5 feet. Disappointing Giannis is still a dominant force.

8. Luka Doncic, G/F

Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Dallas Mavericks

Bubble stats: 30 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 48% FG

Why: The Mavs had an unimpressive bubble showing, but Doncic continued to prove he’s an elite player now and perhaps the future of the league. His highlight performance was a 36-point, 14-rebound, 19-assist effort in a win over the Bucks – video game-type numbers. Perhaps most surprising, the Mavs offensive rating was worse with Doncic on the floor, but their defence was five points better.

9. Michael Porter Jr., F

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Denver Nuggets

Bubble stats: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 55% FG, 42% 3FG

Why: Considering that Porter had yet to play 50 NBA games upon entering the bubble, his all-levels scoring looks even more impressive. At 6-foot-10, his fluidity on offence gives the Nuggets another gear. Not many players can walk into a new environment and drop 37 points on 75% shooting on a playoff team, as he did to the Thunder on August 3. He’s still a minus on defence, but some of that can be corrected with more effort, and again, more experience.

10. Jayson Tatum, F

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Boston Celtics

Bubble stats: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 47%FG, 44% 3FG

Why: It felt right to reward someone from the Celtics, who went a quiet 5-3 with an eyebrow-raising 8.3 net rating. Tatum has settled in as the go-to scorer many thought he could be for the Celtics, picking up where he left off before the suspension. Boston outscored opponents by a ridiculous 14 points per 100 possessions with Tatum on the floor in the bubble. Boston has some matchup issues that could present themselves in the postseason, but they look the part of a contender with Tatum playing at his current level.

