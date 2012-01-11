The 10 Best Players Who Aren't In Baseball's Hall Of Fame

Cork Gaines
Barry Larkin

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

With Barry Larkin elected to the Hall of Fame, once again, attention moves to those that did not and whether they should have been.Unfortunately, baseball’s Hall of Fame does not provide criteria for electing a player into Cooperstown. So it is up to the individual writers to come up with their own rules for election.

But if we want to know the best players not yet in, we can use Wins Above Replacement (WAR; via Baseball-Reference.com). WAR considers a players all-around value, and gives us a look at how many wins a player was worth in his career and allows us to rank players that played different positions on one scale.

We will took a look at the 10 best players that are not in the Hall of Fame*. Who would you vote for?

* This ranking considers only players that began their career in the 1900s, and have been retired for at least five years

#10 Tim Raines

Years: 1979-2002

Telling Stats: .385 career OBP (136th all-time), 808 stolen bases (5th all-time)

Career WAR: 64.6 (117th all-time)

Best Hall of Fame finish*: 48.7% (2012)

* 75% needed for election

#9 Rick Reuschel

Years: 1972-1991

Telling Stats: 2,015 strikeouts (62 all-time), 26 shutouts (161st all-time)

Career WAR: 65.3 (112th all-time)

Best Hall of Fame finish*: 0.4% (1997)

* 75% needed for election

#8 Rafael Palmeiro

Years: 1986-2005

Telling Stats: 569 home runs (12th all-time), 3,020 hits (25th all-time)

Career WAR: 66.0 (109th all-time)

Best Hall of Fame finish*: 12.6% (2012)

* 75% needed for election

#7 Alan Trammell

Years: 1977-1996

Telling Stats: 6-time all-star, 4-time Gold Glove winner

Career WAR: 66.9 (101st all-time)

Best Hall of Fame finish*: 36.8% (2012)

* 75% needed for election

#6 Edgar Martinez

Years: 1987-2004

Telling Stats: .312 batting average (28th all-time among right-handed batters)

Career WAR: 67.2 (100th all-time)

Best Hall of Fame finish*: 36.5% (2012)

* 75% needed for election

#5 Larry Walker

Years: 1989-2005

Telling Stats: .313 batting average (82nd all-time), .400 OBP (57th all-time)

Career WAR: 67.3 (96th all-time)

Best Hall of Fame finish*: 22.9% (2012)

* 75% needed for election

#4 Bobby Grich

Years: 1970-1986

Telling Stats: 224 home runs (9th all-time among second basemen), 6-time all-star, 4-time Gold Glove winner

Career WAR: 67.6 (94th all-time)

Best Hall of Fame finish*: 2.6% (1992)

* 75% needed for election

#3 Lou Whitaker

Years: 1977-1995

Telling Stats: 244 home runs (8th all-time among shortstops), 3-time gold glove winner

Career WAR: 69.7 (84th all-time)

Best Hall of Fame finish*: 2.9% (2001)

* 75% needed for election

#2 Pete Rose

Years: 1963-1986

Telling Stats: 4,256 hits (1st all-time)

Career WAR: 75.3 (67th all-time)

Best Hall of Fame finish*: 4.2%** (1994)

* 75% needed for election

** Rose is currently banned from baseball and is ineligible for election.

#1 Jeff Bagwell

Years: 1991-2005

Telling Stats: 449 home runs (35th all-time), .408 OBP (40th all-time)

Career WAR: 79.9 (57th all-time)

Best Hall of Fame finish*: 56.0% (2012)

* 75% needed for election

Now take a tour of the Miami Marlins new stadium

The Miami Marlins Brand New Ballpark Is Almost Done, Take A Tour Here>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.