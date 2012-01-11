The 10 Best Players Who Aren't In Baseball's Hall Of Fame

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
With Barry Larkin elected to the Hall of Fame, once again, attention moves to those that did not and whether they should have been.Unfortunately, baseball’s Hall of Fame does not provide criteria for electing a player into Cooperstown. So it is up to the individual writers to come up with their own rules for election.
But if we want to know the best players not yet in, we can use Wins Above Replacement (WAR; via Baseball-Reference.com). WAR considers a players all-around value, and gives us a look at how many wins a player was worth in his career and allows us to rank players that played different positions on one scale.
We will took a look at the 10 best players that are not in the Hall of Fame*. Who would you vote for?
* This ranking considers only players that began their career in the 1900s, and have been retired for at least five years
Years: 1979-2002
Telling Stats: .385 career OBP (136th all-time), 808 stolen bases (5th all-time)
Career WAR: 64.6 (117th all-time)
Best Hall of Fame finish*: 48.7% (2012)
* 75% needed for election
Years: 1972-1991
Telling Stats: 2,015 strikeouts (62 all-time), 26 shutouts (161st all-time)
Career WAR: 65.3 (112th all-time)
Best Hall of Fame finish*: 0.4% (1997)
* 75% needed for election
Years: 1986-2005
Telling Stats: 569 home runs (12th all-time), 3,020 hits (25th all-time)
Career WAR: 66.0 (109th all-time)
Best Hall of Fame finish*: 12.6% (2012)
* 75% needed for election
Years: 1977-1996
Telling Stats: 6-time all-star, 4-time Gold Glove winner
Career WAR: 66.9 (101st all-time)
Best Hall of Fame finish*: 36.8% (2012)
* 75% needed for election
Years: 1987-2004
Telling Stats: .312 batting average (28th all-time among right-handed batters)
Career WAR: 67.2 (100th all-time)
Best Hall of Fame finish*: 36.5% (2012)
* 75% needed for election
Years: 1989-2005
Telling Stats: .313 batting average (82nd all-time), .400 OBP (57th all-time)
Career WAR: 67.3 (96th all-time)
Best Hall of Fame finish*: 22.9% (2012)
* 75% needed for election
Years: 1970-1986
Telling Stats: 224 home runs (9th all-time among second basemen), 6-time all-star, 4-time Gold Glove winner
Career WAR: 67.6 (94th all-time)
Best Hall of Fame finish*: 2.6% (1992)
* 75% needed for election
Years: 1977-1995
Telling Stats: 244 home runs (8th all-time among shortstops), 3-time gold glove winner
Career WAR: 69.7 (84th all-time)
Best Hall of Fame finish*: 2.9% (2001)
* 75% needed for election
Years: 1963-1986
Telling Stats: 4,256 hits (1st all-time)
Career WAR: 75.3 (67th all-time)
Best Hall of Fame finish*: 4.2%** (1994)
* 75% needed for election
** Rose is currently banned from baseball and is ineligible for election.
Years: 1991-2005
Telling Stats: 449 home runs (35th all-time), .408 OBP (40th all-time)
Career WAR: 79.9 (57th all-time)
Best Hall of Fame finish*: 56.0% (2012)
* 75% needed for election
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.