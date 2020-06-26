The 15 best US cities for millennials, where jobs are plenty and life is affordable

Rich Fury/Getty Images Some of the best places to live for millennials are still major cities.

Millennials want to live in a city with good jobs, people their age, and things to do.

School-ranking website Niche recently ranked the best places to live for young professionals, based on affordability, job opportunities, and other factors.

Cambridge, Massachusetts, is the best place to live for millennials, according to Niche.

Millennials prefer a well-rounded city that has it all: fun, friends, and a strong job game.

Turns out, that’s still found in some of America’s biggest cities as well as their smaller neighbouring cities – and a few up-and-coming destinations. School-ranking website Niche recently looked at the best places for young professionals to live, defined as those ages 25 to 34. This makes up the majority of millennials, who turn ages 24 to 39 in 2020.

To determine its list, Niche rated cities on several factors, including affordability, walkability, job opportunities, and access to bars, restaurants, and coffee shops. Much of this data came from the US Census Bureau. You can read the full methodology here.

Here are the best places to live for millennials.

15. Portland, Oregon

Getty Images Portland, Oregon.

Percentage of millennial population: 20%

Median home listing price: $US383,600

Median rent: $US1,187

“‘Funky’ is alive and well,” a current resident wrote of Portland, adding that the city prioritises sustainability and the local economy. “You don’t see big box stores or billboards for banks – you see local family-owned businesses …Wonderful food scene, excellent if you’re at all interested in vegetarian, vegan, or health-focused foods.”

14. Bellevue, Washington

Percentage of millennial population: 18%

Median home value: $US737,000

Median rent: $US1,855

One resident described Bellevue as “Seattle’s fancier little sister.”

“There is always so much to do, whether it’s going to the mall to shop or swimming in Lake Washington at one of the many public docks,” they said.

13. Sunnyvale, California

Sundry Photography/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennial population: 23%

Median home value: $US1,111,800

Median rent: $US2,332

“Although the living expenses here can be pricey, it is worth the investment,” one resident said. “Because this is Silicon Valley, there are so many job opportunities and you will be in the centre of technology.”

12. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennial population: 21%

Median home value: $US116,300

Median rent: $US922

“Welcoming, culturally stimulating, offering cutting edge medical resources and state-of-the art technology businesses, Pittsburgh is well-positioned to be internationally recognised,” wrote a Niche user.

11. Denver, Colorado

Percentage of millennial population: 23%

Median home value: $US357,300

Median rent: $US1,217

Denver has “a plethora of interesting businesses, restaurants, entertainment, and people wherever you go,” one resident said. “If you love an entrepreneurial feeling and a modernising ‘old west’ town, it’s a great place!”

10. New York City, New York

Nido Huebl/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennial population: 18%

Median home value: $US570,500

Median rent: $US1,396

“Living in New York City gives people the opportunity to see what it is like to live in a diverse community,” wrote a Big Apple resident. “Being in this city is a benefit in the sense that people are extremely open-minded and it gives you the chance to explore who you are as a person not only with your clothing but the people that you want to interact with.”

9. Alexandria, Virginia

Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennial population: 22%

Median home value: $US557,000

Median rent: $US1,702

“Living in Alexandria gives you the feel of suburban living with the convenience of a short commute,” one resident wrote of the city’s close proximity to Washington D.C. They added that the city “contains all that is needed to live a happy and healthy life.”

8. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Rudy Balasko/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennial population: 22%

Median home value: $US235,900

Median rent: $US985

“There are many options for food like Cuban, Asian, Italian, Mediterranean, Ethiopian, Indian etc.,” according to one Niche user. “If you like nightlife, downtown Minneapolis is for you! There are many nice bars and clubs.”

7. Boston, Massachusetts

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennial population: 24%

Median home value: $US487,300

Median rent: $US1,539

“Boston is a city like no other,” raved a Niche user. “Its architecture boasts both old and new. With city regulations, it ensures that the city remains vibrant without compromising on his history.”

6. Berkeley, California

Chao Kusollerschariya/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennial population: 18%

Median home value: $US938,400

Median rent: $US1,612

“The city cares about the citizens and makes a priority to advocate against unjust social actions, as well as accept a diverse community for all,” one current resident wrote.

5. Arlington, Virginia

Natalia Bratslavsky/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennial population: 25%

Median home value: $US669,400

Median rent: $US1,936

One Niche user called Arlington a “great location for ‘knowledge workers'” and an “employee’s market.” The city also has “national conferences, certification boot camps, industry clubs, and endless choices for happy hour within walking distance,” they wrote.

4. Seattle, Washington

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennial population: 23%

Median home value: $US605,200

Median rent: $US1,496

A current resident said, “The people are respectful and friendly, and I’ve found that traffic and driving in general is more pleasant here than in other cities I’ve travelled to.”

3. Washington, D.C.

Orhan Cam/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennial population: 23%

Median home value: $US568,400

Median rent: $US1,487

“It has the community element of a smaller town and the appeal of a slightly larger city,” a current resident wrote of Washington D.C. “There’s always something to do here: lots of farmers markets, festivals, all the free museums and attractions, lots of open, free outdoor space.”

2. San Francisco, California

Travel Stock/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennial population: 23%

Median home value: $US1,009,500

Median rent: $US1,805

“Gorgeous architecture and history, incredible opportunities for all kinds of different activities in fields such as art, culture, various kinds of cuisines, numerous parks, and of course, the beach, make San Francisco a multi-faceted city,” one Niche user wrote.

1. Cambridge, Massachusetts

Richard T. Nowitz/Getty Images

Percentage of millennial population: 28%

Median home value: $US719,300

Median rent: $US2,071

“Fun place to live with lots to do!” one current resident wrote. “Close to everything. Far enough from the busy city, but still feels like a large community.”

