The 20 Best Places To Work In 2015

Google is known for offering its employees appealing perks, great pay, and an outstanding culture — so it’s no surprise that the tech behemoth landed the No. 1 spot on Glassdoor’s new list of the 50 Best Places To Work In 2015.
The Glassdoor ranking is based solely on the input of employees who provided feedback about their job, work environment, and company via Glassdoor's company review survey. Employees were asked to use a five-point scale to rate how satisfied they are with their company overall and how they feel their CEO is leading the company, as well as key workplace attributes like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, and work-life balance. They were also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend, and what their opinion is on the company's business outlook in the next six months.
Average rating: 4.0
Headquarters: Kalamazoo, Michigan
'I have never met individuals from in-house to the sales force that are more passionate about what they do. Beyond the personnel, Stryker does a fantastic job of funelling dollars back into R&D to push the market/technologies forward and continue to develop Best-in-Class products.' -- Stryker Sales Representative (location n/a)
Average rating:4.1
Headquarters: Natick, Massachusetts
'Very friendly and supportive coworkers. Awesome perks. Company really cares about employees. Lot of opportunities for leadership roles. Easy switch to different teams.' -- MathWorks Applications Support Engineer (Natick, Massachusetts)
Average rating: 4.1
Headquarters: San Jose, California
'Adobe takes very good care of their employees; they make sure you get what you want from training to benefits. I simply enjoy going to work, enjoy sharing my ideas with intelligent (and humble) people who are always ready to help.' -- Adobe Software Engineer (San Jose, California)
Average rating: 4.1
Headquarters: South San Francisco, California
'Strong commitment to taking care of its people. Very strong leadership across the organisation focused on career development of its people. Ingrained focus on delivering the best for patients.' -- Genentech Market Planning Manager (South San Francisco, California)
Average rating: 4.1
Headquarters: Seattle, Washington
'The culture Slalom fosters is incredibly unique. With a focus on a core set of values, our people lead by example and with humility with a sincere effort to make a positive impact with our clients and our communities.' -- Slalom Consulting Manager (Seattle, Washington)
Average rating: 4.1
Headquarters: Dallas, Texas
'I've worked for SWA for 20 years as a Flight Attendant and still love my job. Perks, flying free, making my own schedule, having 18 days off a month, touring all the cities on layovers, making a decent salary and working with great people. Southwest Airlines is an outstanding company to work for.' -- Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant (Oakland, California)
Average rating: 4.1
Headquarters: Menlo Park, California
'The amount of power entrusted to employees is huge. You are empowered to go explore and find data, build things, and generally choose the course of action you think will have the most impact.' -- Facebook User Operations Associate (location n/a)
Average rating: 4.2
Located in: Boston, Massachusetts
'BWH is a top hospital with top doctors and researchers. The hospital also has perks such as discounted tickets to museums, aquariums, six flags, and even sox games.' -- Brigham and Women's Hospital Technical Research Assistant II (Boston, Massachusetts)
Average rating: 4.2
Headquarters: Cincinnati, Ohio
'We share common PVPs (Purpose, Values, Principles) among employees which allow a high level of trust and strong employee relationships which is conducive to a positive work environment.' -- Procter & Gamble Director (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Average rating: 4.2
Headquarters: New York, New York
'Leadership inspires its employees to work hard and drive impact for the clients. Great network and potential to work on interesting projects across the world.' -- McKinsey & Company Senior Associate (New York, New York)
Average rating: 4.2
Headquarters: Irvine, California
'Great pay rates, fantastic hours, calm and comfortable atmosphere, plenty of benefits, full of opportunity, friendly coworkers, overall very happy with the experience I gained here.' -- In-N-Out Burger Associate Level III (Avondale, Arizona)
Average rating: 4.2
Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas
'Pay is great! Management really cares about you. Great work/life balance. Great benefits. Friendly coworkers or partners! Positive environment. Discounts.' -- H-E-B Customer Service Representative (Mission, Texas)
Average rating: 4.2
Headquarters: San Ramon, California
'Great benefits, work-life balance. A very structured organisation with focus on teamwork and safety of its employees.' -- Chevron Procurement (Houston, Texas)
Average rating: 4. 3
Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts
'Outstanding colleagues; best and the brightest from all fields / backgrounds (think Rhodes scholars) create a really rich intellectual atmosphere.' -- Boston Consulting Group Consultant (New York, New York)
Average rating: 4.3
Headquarters: Seattle, Washington
'Very competitive salary, great benefits that challenge the huge multi-nationals. Plus again, the culture is something that makes your day worth to be in the office, the atmosphere where everybody understands we are in the same ship and we need to sail it together.' -- F5 Networks Software Engineer III (Seattle, Washington)
Average rating: 4.4
US Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri
'The corporate culture is second to none. Strong Midwestern roots, stability and friendly environment; coupled with the vast opportunities that come with an international giant parent company.' -- Nestle Purina PetCare Engineer (Saint Louis, Missouri)
Average rating: 4.4
Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts
'Incredible culture -- people work really hard, but they enjoy doing it. Incredible people -- mix of intelligence but also humility that you don't find at the other top consulting firms.' -- Bain & Company Senior Associate Consultant (New York, New York)
Average rating: 4.5
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
'The benefits and care of employees is obviously world class, and compensation is almost unmatchable. But the company attracts some of the best talent and best people to work with in the world, which is the most important bit.' -- Google Program Manager (San Francisco, California)
