The 15 best places to work in 2021, according to Glassdoor

Rick Friedman/Getty Images Bain & Company was the top-rated company on Glassdoor’s 2021 Best Places to Work list.

Glassdoor just released its annual ranking of the Best Places to Work.

This ranking is based on employee feedback on Glassdoor over the past 12 months.

Among the companies that typically make the list, like Bain & Company and Google, there were 19 first-time appearances, including Pfizer at No. 39.

If you’re wondering which companies are good places to apply to, why not ask the employees who already work there?

On Tuesday, Glassdoor released its 13th annual Best Places to Work list, a ranking of 100 companies based on employee feedback over a 12-month period. Companies on the list are defined as those that have at least 1,000 employees, and there is also a separate list for smaller ones. (The full methodology, like the metrics used, can be found on Glassdoor.)

Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist at Glassdoor, told Insider that some of the companies that made the list this year “were on the frontlines of the fight against COVID” including two of the 19 companies that joined the ranking for the first time: Pfizer, which developed a coronavirus vaccine with BioNTech, and Northwell Health, which was the first to give a vaccine to a frontline worker in the US.

Additionally, Chamberlain notes that companies that were highly ranked this year not only did well on the three main factors Glassdoor usually sees in these companies â€” being a mission-driven company with great senior leadership and career development opportunities â€” but also made employee health and safety a main priority.



Companies at the top of the list fall under different industries, such as In-N-Out burger, Lululemon, HubSpot, and Stryker.

Chamberlain said some companies in the hardest-hit industries amid the pandemic made the list like Delta Air Lines and Marriott International because of their company response to the pandemic. There were 10 retail companies and nine travel and tourism companies on the large company list this year.

Additionally, some companies moved up this year. Apple moved up from No. 84 last year to No. 31 this year. Nvidia also moved up from No. 20 to No. 2.

Keep reading to check out the top 15 companies and read the full list of all 100 companies on Glassdoor. Employee quotes are courtesy of Glassdoor and industries are from Glassdoor company pages.

15. DocuSign has an overall company rating of 4.4.

DocuSign

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: Computer hardware and software

Employee review on Glassdoor: “DocuSign has done a great job during COVID-19 making sure that their employees are set up for success while working from home.” – DocuSign Market Development Representative

14. Stryker has an overall company rating of 4.4.

Tada Images/Shutterstock

Headquarters: Portage, Michigan

Industry: Healthcare products manufacturing

Employee review on Glassdoor: “Great pay and benefits. The job you do impacts everyday lives in a positive way.” – Stryker Inventory Buyer

13. LinkedIn has an overall company rating of 4.4.

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California

Industry: Internet

Employee review on Glassdoor: “Company really cares about the wellness of its employees, especially during COVID-19. Benefits are amazing.” – LinkedIn Staff Software Engineer

12. Boston Consulting Group has an overall company rating of 4.4.

ictor/Getty Images

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Consulting

Employee review on Glassdoor: “BCG promises to invest in their employees’ growth & professional development and they 100% make good on that promise.” – Boston Consulting Group Consultant

11. Facebook has an overall company rating of 4.4.

JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

Industry: Internet

Employee review on Glassdoor: “Management has been super supportive with the transition to remote work and working from home due to COVID.” – Facebook Privacy Program Manager

10. H-E-B has an overall company rating of 4.4.

David J. Phillip/AP

Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas

Industry: Grocery stores and supermarkets

Employee review on Glassdoor: “Amazing company. Awesome managers. Great pay with regular raises. Super fun work environment and I adore my coworkers.” – H-E-B Food Service Representative

9. Microsoft has an overall company rating of 4.5.

Bryan Thomas/Getty Images

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

Industry: Computer hardware and software

Employee review on Glassdoor: “Good Work/Life Balance, teamwork, great culture, flexibility to pursue my intellectual goal & challenge my potential.” – Microsoft Program Manager

8. Lululemon has an overall company rating of 4.5.

John Greim/LightRocket/Getty Images

Headquarters: Vancouver, Canada

Industry: Department, clothing, and shoe stores

Employee review on Glassdoor: “Lululemon is exceptional at communicating to its employees and listening to feedback.” – Lululemon Educator

7. Delta Air Lines has an overall company rating of 4.5.

Bruce Bennett/Getty

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Airlines

Employee review on Glassdoor: “Especially with COVID, management’s priority has been the wellbeing and comfort of employees.” – Delta Air Lines Flight Attendant

6. Google has an overall company rating of 4.5.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Industry: Internet

Employee review on Glassdoor: “People here are very smart and motivated, and they put a HUGE emphasis on work life balance. Compensation is good too!” – Google Looker Sales

5. McKinsey & Company has an overall company rating of 4.5.

Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Headquarters: New York, New York

Industry: Consulting

Employee review on Glassdoor: “Caring company culture, great benefits, friendly coworkers, and lots of internal opportunities.” – McKinsey & Company Executive Assistant

4. HubSpot has an overall company rating of 4.5.

Boston Globe/Getty Images

Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: Computer hardware and software

Employee review on Glassdoor: “The support leadership has shown through thoughtful programs, WFH reimbursement, and flexibility has been next level.” – HubSpot Customer Success Manager

3. In-N-Out Burger has an overall company rating of 4.5.

Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Headquarters: Irvine, California

Industry: Fast-food and quick-service restaurants

Employee review on Glassdoor: “Amazing people, awesome leadership, I feel cared about every single day and we make the best burgers on the planet!” – In-N-Out Burger FSQR Supervisor

2. Nvidia has an overall company rating of 4.5.

Reuters

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California

Industry: Computer hardware and software

Employee review on Glassdoor: “The core values at NVIDIA – intellectual honesty, innovation, speed, excellence and working as one team – are ingrained into everything we do.” – Nvidia Senior Software Director

1. Bain & Company has an overall company rating of 4.6.

Rick Friedman/Getty Images

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Consulting

Employee review on Glassdoor: “The strong home office culture is like none other. I have never felt so included, invested, and supported at a firm.” – Bain & Company Associate Consultant

