16 of the best US cities and towns to visit in the fall

- Fall is a great time to travel if you’re after views of changing leaves and smaller crowds.
- There are great autumn destinations across the US, including Tarrytown, NY, and Door County, WI.
- If you’re interested in fall-themed events, head to Orlando, Florida, or Salem, Massachusetts.
It is beautiful year-round, but especially in the fall when the leaves start to change. You’ll enjoy fun events, peaceful hikes through the foliage, and beautiful views of the Hudson Valley.
Tarrytown is also near Sleepy Hollow — where Washington Irving based his novel “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” — making it the perfect small town to visit around Halloween.
There are haunted houses, graveyard tours, and a famous Great Jack-o-lantern Blaze event with hundreds of carved pumpkins.
The temperatures are warmer than the rainy winters and it’s sunnier outside, without that morning fog that’s common in the summer.
In Bowling Green, you can take advantage of the weather to enjoy fall festivals and explore Mammoth Cave National Park. In Owensboro, you’ll find lots of bourbon and barbecue, as well as a great farmers’ market. Finally, Paducah is a UNESCO Creative City, full of history and art, and there’s a fun pumpkin patch to visit as well.
In Vermont’s Green Mountains, you can take a road trip to see the orange and red maple trees and enjoy warm days with cool nights.
In the nearby towns of Stowe and Jeffersonville, there’s a cute village, the Cold Hollow Cider Mill, a corn maze, and even a Maple Outlet where you can learn how to make maple syrup.
It’s also worth a ride to check out the state’s highest peak at Mount Mansfield.
Fall isn’t the most popular time of year for Salt Lake City tourism, which means prices may be lower and hot-spots will probably be less crowded, but everything is still beautiful.
In September, you can check out the Utah State Fair, complete with a rodeo.
If you also want to ski, there are usually opportunities for that at the end of October.
Every fall from 2015 to 2019, the town of Ithaca has transformed into Diagon Alley for a “Harry Potter”-themed festival — but it’s been on a hiatus since 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
If you want to do something spooky for Halloween, check out New York’s Haunted History Trail or do a ghost walk.
The area is also home to plenty of spots for autumnal eats, including the annual Apple Tasting Tour, the Finger Lakes Cheese Trail, or the Sweet Treat Trail.
You can use the beautiful weather as an excuse to go on a hike, like at the 11-mile (18km) loop around Cades Cove, which includes waterfalls and sweeping vistas.
If hiking isn’t your thing, the Ober Gatlinburg Aerial Tramway lets you get an aerial view of the foliage, or you can check out some scenic overviews driving along the Gatlinburg Bypass.
The town is home to the historic Salem Witch Trials that occurred back in the 1600s, making it full of spooky history.
There are ghost tours, graveyard tours, and haunted attractions to check out, and everything is right on the water, so you’re sure to see some gorgeous views.
You can get into nature by doing a driving tour along the Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway to explore forests and mountains.
Along the way, it’s worth it to stop in Red River for some fall festivals, like the annual Oktoberfest, where you can get authentic German food and beers along with New Mexican wines in a beautiful outdoor venue.
You can drive down highways 57 or 42 to see all of it, with lighthouses and European-styled buildings along the way.
There are also cute towns and orchards to visit throughout the peninsula, where you can stop in for events, local art, and great food.
It’s best to visit in early October when all the leaves have changed but before it’s too cold.
Fall brings cooler temperatures than the humid summer heat, and Disney World and Universal Studios both offer fun things for the whole family to do.
Universal Studios puts on Halloween Horror Nights, full of creepy haunted houses that will get you in the mood for Halloween, while Disney offers a family-friendly Halloween party at Magic Kingdom.
Both theme parks have modified their fall events amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they’re still offering spooky vibes.
Asheville is a great fall destination because the season lasts so long there, and it offers a diverse color palette of foliage.
You can go zip-lining, hiking, and hot-air ballooning, or you can stay in a cozy cabin in the woods and just relax and enjoy the views.
Boston is already picturesque and charming, but with the colors of autumn, it’s even prettier than usual. The weather is ideal — not too hot or too cold — and there’s plenty to see and do.
Go shopping, get a great meal, or enjoy a historic tour of the city.
Make sure to visit Olympic National Park, which offers plenty of opportunities for hiking or walking on public trails. You can also bike the Larry Scott Trail to Port Angeles if you’re up for it.
There’s also apple picking and cider tasting at many orchards in the area.
You can take scenic drives, hike, or even get in the water with a kayak, canoe, or boat.
In the Portland area, you can get great views of the foliage by hiking Bradbury Mountain, then head into the adorable town for fresh lobster. You can also check out the Harvest on the Harbor event to try out all the different foods from the area.
