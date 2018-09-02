16 of the best US cities and towns to visit in the fall

Tarrytown, New York, is the perfect spot for Halloween adventures.

Barely an hour outside of New York City, Tarrytown is a great getaway for city-dwellers.

It is beautiful year-round, but especially in the fall when the leaves start to change. You’ll enjoy fun events, peaceful hikes through the foliage, and beautiful views of the Hudson Valley.

Tarrytown is also near Sleepy Hollow — where Washington Irving based his novel “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” — making it the perfect small town to visit around Halloween.

There are haunted houses, graveyard tours, and a famous Great Jack-o-lantern Blaze event with hundreds of carved pumpkins.