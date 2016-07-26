46 places in Europe you need to visit in your lifetime

Jennifer Polland, Megan Willett
London Shoreditch Brick Lane MarketFlickr/Garry KnightShoreditch is London’s hippest neighbourhood.

Europe is home to historic cities, world-famous museums, and phenomenal restaurants. But there are also gorgeous hidden beaches, phenomenal ski resorts, and stunning natural formations like canyons, waterfalls, and gorges.

We’ve come up with the ultimate bucket list of travel destinations in Europe.

From biking along the canals of Amsterdam to laying out on the beaches of Lagos, Portugal, here are 46 things you need to do in Europe in your lifetime.

Stroll the historic fortified city of Dubrovnik, Croatia, and pretend you're in Kings Landing on 'Game of Thrones.'

Shutterstock

Peruse the goods at Brick Lane Market in Shoreditch, London's hippest neighbourhood.

Flickr/Garry Knight

Drink a beer at a riverside bar in Berlin.

Flickr/v

Stay up all night partying on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

David Ramos/Getty Images

Hug the cliffs while driving along the Amalfi Coast in Italy, and visit the charming towns of Positano, Ravello, and Salerno.

Shutterstock.com

See the Northern Lights in Sweden.

Flickr/L.E Daniel Larsson

Walk across the 612-year-old Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic.

Shutterstock/Robert Ivaysyuk

Snap a photo at the Azure Window, a natural Limestone arch on the Maltese island of Gozo.

Shutterstock

Take in the stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea from the Greek island of Santorini.

Wikimedia Commons

Take a dip in a thermal bath in Budapest, Hungary.

Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Test your speed on Germany's famous autobahn.

Wikimedia Commons

Lounge on the stunning beaches of Lagos, Portugal.

Shutterstock

Test your limits and peer out from the edge of the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland.

Shutterstock/Patryk Kosmider

Hear the roar of Jägala Fall in Estonia, called 'the Niagara Falls of the Baltics.'

Wikimedia Commons

Marvel at the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

Wikimedia Commons

Dine at Osteria Francescana, which was recently named the best restaurant in the world, in Modena, Italy.

Yelp / Paul V

Stroll along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, in the south of France.

Shutterstock

Bike alongside the canals of Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Shutterstock

Seek out Botticelli's masterpieces, 'The Birth of Venus' and 'Primavera,' inside Florence's Uffizi Gallery.

Flickr / Nathan Hughes Hamilton

Play a round at Ballybunion, one of the most iconic golf courses in Ireland.

David Cannon/Getty Images

Marvel at the Moorish architecture and tranquil gardens of the Alhambra palace in Granada, Spain.

Shutterstock.com

Explore the ruins of Rome's stately Colosseum and imagine the gladiator fights that once packed the arena.

Shutterstock.com

Stroll through fragrant lavender fields in Provence, France.

Flickr/mikeslone

Marvel at the treasures and artifacts inside London's British Museum, which is open to the public for free. (As is almost every other major museum in London.)

Martin Pettitt/Flickr

Indulge with fresh gaufres chaudes (hot waffles) topped with strawberries, whipped cream, Nutella, and more in Belgium.

Wikimedia Commons

Have a beer in the beautiful Market Square of Krakow, Poland.

Shutterstock/ View Apart

Catch a show at Scotland's Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the world's largest arts festival.

Wikipedia

Smell the tulips at Keukenhof, a vast flower garden in Lisse, the Netherlands.

Wikipedia

Pass a day in the beautiful Tivoli gardens and amusement park in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Shutterstock

Swim in the Blue Lagoon in Iceland.

Flickr via nicksarebi

Admire one of the best collections of Impressionist art in the world at the Musée d'Orsay in Paris.

Lilyana Vynogradova / Shutterstock.com

Take a gondola ride through the winding canals of Venice, Italy.

Shutterstock

Cheer on the home team at a football (soccer) match in the U.K.

Flickr/rayand

Drive through the Scottish Highlands and admire the gorgeous hilly terrain.

Shutterstock

Run with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain.

Shutterstock

Sample Paški sir, the famous artisanal sheep milk cheese made on the Croatian island of Pag.

Shutterstock

Sunbathe on a beach in Cyprus.

Oleg_P/Shutterstock

Straddle two continents on a boat tour along the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey.

Shutterstock

Recount the tale of Dracula in Sighisoara, the Romanian town where real-life inspiration Vlad the Impaler was born.

Shutterstock

Cruise Norway's imposing fjords, created by eroding glaciers.

Wikimedia Commons

Admire the incredibly detailed facade of the Sagrada Família, a church in Barcelona, Spain, which was designed by famed architect Antoni Gaudí and has been under construction since 1882.

VLADJ55 / Shutterstock.com

Picnic under the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Flickr/frojasg

Find solace at the Rila Monastery, an Eastern Orthodox monastery in Bulgaria.

Wikimedia Commons

Sample French wine in the vineyards of Bordeaux.

Shutterstock

Explore the ancient Roman baths in Bath, Engand.

Shutterstock / Ollie Taylor

Sunbathe on Spain's Costa del Sol.

David Herraez Calzada/Shutterstock

