46 places in Europe you need to visit in your lifetime

Flickr/Garry KnightShoreditch is London’s hippest neighbourhood.
Europe is home to historic cities, world-famous museums, and phenomenal restaurants. But there are also gorgeous hidden beaches, phenomenal ski resorts, and stunning natural formations like canyons, waterfalls, and gorges.
We’ve come up with the ultimate bucket list of travel destinations in Europe.
From biking along the canals of Amsterdam to laying out on the beaches of Lagos, Portugal, here are 46 things you need to do in Europe in your lifetime.
Stroll the historic fortified city of Dubrovnik, Croatia, and pretend you're in Kings Landing on 'Game of Thrones.'
Hug the cliffs while driving along the Amalfi Coast in Italy, and visit the charming towns of Positano, Ravello, and Salerno.
Dine at Osteria Francescana, which was recently named the best restaurant in the world, in Modena, Italy.
Seek out Botticelli's masterpieces, 'The Birth of Venus' and 'Primavera,' inside Florence's Uffizi Gallery.
Explore the ruins of Rome's stately Colosseum and imagine the gladiator fights that once packed the arena.
Marvel at the treasures and artifacts inside London's British Museum, which is open to the public for free. (As is almost every other major museum in London.)
Indulge with fresh gaufres chaudes (hot waffles) topped with strawberries, whipped cream, Nutella, and more in Belgium.
Recount the tale of Dracula in Sighisoara, the Romanian town where real-life inspiration Vlad the Impaler was born.
Admire the incredibly detailed facade of the Sagrada Família, a church in Barcelona, Spain, which was designed by famed architect Antoni Gaudí and has been under construction since 1882.
