38 places you need to visit in China

TTstudio/Shutterstock Ride a donkey through the Gobi Desert in Inner Mongolia.

China is one of the most visited countries in the world, with over 55 million visitors each year.

It’s a top attraction for its rich history; its incredible monuments, temples, and towers; and its varied yet beautiful landscape.

From gambling in opulent Macau to riding camels through the northern Gobi Desert, here are 38 places travellers should visit in China.

Go back in time and observe the distinct architecture of the 900-year-old village of Hongcun. Slide down the Great Wall of China on the 5,184-foot-long toboggan run, which departs from a section of the wall in Mutianyu. Ride a camel over the sand dunes of the Gobi Desert to get to Crescent Lake in Dunhuang. Go fishing in the Xiapu Mudflat, located along the southeast China coastline in Fujiang Province. Try live scorpions and other bizarre foods at the Wangfujing night market in Beijing. Admire over 1,800 fortress towers in Kaiping, which were built in the early 20th century to protect the locals. Walk the bund in Shanghai. Look out over the Huangguoshu Waterfall, the tallest waterfall in Asia. Sunbathe on the beaches of Hainan. Venture through the 12-kilometer Longtan Valley and admire the reddish-purple sandstone quartz. Hop on one of Hong Kong's outdoor escalators to get to the best shopping. Travel to the Pandora-like Zhangjiajie to see the inspiration for the setting of 'Avatar.' Ride a donkey in Inner Mongolia's Gobi Desert and spend the night in a yurt. Climb Mount Lu in Jiangxi and see why painters and poets come here to find inspiration. Gamble like a high-roller in Macau. Catch your reflection in the crystal clear Heavenly Lake, China's deepest lake, atop Changbai Mountain. Wander through a village made completely of ice at the world's largest ice festival in Harbin. Swim with the animal-like rock structures at Golden Pebble Beach in Dalian. Stroll through Shanghai's Yuyuan Gardens. Bike around West Lake in Hangzhou. Marvel at the expansive royal tomb of the Terracotta Warriors in Xian. Shock your taste buds with Chengdu's tongue-numbing spicy delicacies like pig brains dunked in boiling chilli oil. Explore the illuminated stalagmites and stalactites of the Reed Flute Cave in Guilin. Admire the nightly lights show at the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xian. Cruise along the Yangtze River in Yunnan. Visit the Mao Zedong shrine, a communist symbol, in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Trek down Tiger Leaping Gorge in Lijiang and admire the incredible landscape. Speed at nearly 300 miles-per-hour on Shanghai's Maglev train. Drive around Jade Snow Mountain in Yunnan and admire the incredible scenery.

