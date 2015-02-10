38 places you need to visit in China

TTstudio/ShutterstockRide a donkey through the Gobi Desert in Inner Mongolia.
China is one of the most visited countries in the world, with over 55 million visitors each year.
It’s a top attraction for its rich history; its incredible monuments, temples, and towers; and its varied yet beautiful landscape.
From gambling in opulent Macau to riding camels through the northern Gobi Desert, here are 38 places travellers should visit in China.
Slide down the Great Wall of China on the 5,184-foot-long toboggan run, which departs from a section of the wall in Mutianyu.
Admire over 1,800 fortress towers in Kaiping, which were built in the early 20th century to protect the locals.
Catch your reflection in the crystal clear Heavenly Lake, China's deepest lake, atop Changbai Mountain.
Shock your taste buds with Chengdu's tongue-numbing spicy delicacies like pig brains dunked in boiling chilli oil.
