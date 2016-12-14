16 trips everyone should take in Asia in 2017

Home to 48 countries, Asia is the world’s largest (and most populous) continent.

Clearly there’s no shortage of things to do and see, which is why we narrowed it down to create the ultimate 2017 bucket list of must-visit Asian destinations. (Click here for our full 2017 travel bucket list.)

From the world’s highest and longest glass bridge in China to the newly-discovered ancient cities around Angkor Wat, here are 16 trips everyone should take in Asia next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.