16 trips everyone should take in Asia in 2017

Home to 48 countries, Asia is the world’s largest (and most populous) continent.
Clearly there’s no shortage of things to do and see, which is why we narrowed it down to create the ultimate 2017 bucket list of must-visit Asian destinations. (Click here for our full 2017 travel bucket list.)
From the world’s highest and longest glass bridge in China to the newly-discovered ancient cities around Angkor Wat, here are 16 trips everyone should take in Asia next year.
Earthquakes and fuel strikes, as well as concerns of safety and overcrowding on Mount Everest, made Nepal take a big hit tourism-wise. However, the country is rebounding, and its extraordinary mountains and welcoming people still make it the best choice for budget conscious adventure travellers.
The best part? The income you bring locals will go a long way in rebuilding infrastructure and communities.
It's no wonder Palawan Island is all over Instagram; this island in the Philippines boasts some of the most beautiful white-sand beaches in the world.
After Osaka, Chengdu was the second-fastest growing city in terms of visitors this past year, according to the 2016 MasterCard Global Destinations Cities Index.
There's plenty of history, culture, and delicious food to be found within the walls of the city's three parallel, ancient alleys known as Kuan, Zhai, and Jing Xiangzi.
Angkor Wat, a 700-year old temple complex spread over 154 square miles deep in the lush jungles of northern Cambodia, was named the best attraction on the planet by Lonely Planet last year.
If that isn't enough, this year saw the discovery of even more, even older cities surrounding it.
The United Nations named 2017 the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, which promotes greater awareness of different cultures and their heritage and values.
Do your part by visiting Bhutan, which is both incredibly rich in culture, and the world's most eco-friendly country.
Want Michelin-starred fare without busting the bank? You can get a Michelin-approved meal for less than $2, but it will cost you a trip to Singapore. Famous for its hawker centres and delicious street food, the Soya Sauce Chicken Rice and Noodle food stall in Singapore became the
first of two street vendors to earn a Michelin star this year.
Seoul is in the final stages of completing its new Skygarden, a highway turned pedestrian walkway and public space filled with an arboretum of local plants, greenhouses, cafés, markets, libraries, and flower shops.
Avid travellers won't want to miss this brand-new attraction.
This year, for the first time ever, Japan's bullet trains have extended to Hokkaido, making Japan's northernmost island easier to get to than ever before.
Hokkaido, which is home to many well-known ski resorts, is famed among skiers for its insane powder in the winter (especially in Niseko). In the summer, it beckons with canoeing, hiking, fishing, and whale watching.
Just like Iran, Oman is experiencing a boom in luxury hotels, plus there's the Majarat Oman -- a $120 million theme park geared towards families -- which is set to open in 2017.
Be sure to explore the country's mosques too, set against a gorgeous backdrop of mountains.
Often overshadowed by neighbours like Thailand and Vietnam, Laos recently took center stage when Barack Obama became the first sitting US president to visit.
The beautiful country is full of ancient temples and Buddhist shrines, stilt houses and rice paddies, as well as stunning mountains covered in lush jungle. It's still cheap to visit and far emptier than its neighbours, but hurry, increased flights from Thailand will mean an increase in tourists.
According to the 2016 MasterCard Global Destinations Cities Index, Osaka was the fastest-growing city in the world in terms of number of visitors. The Japanese city is an interesting contrast between old and new, with its striking skyline and historic castle that dates back to the 16th century.
A three-hour car ride from Jaipur, Ranthambore National Park draws wildlife photographers from all over thanks to its tigers and stunning scenery -- the park even contains ancient ruins.
According to National Geographic (who named central India a top destination for 2017), close to two thirds of the world's tiger population can be found in India, so if you're looking for an adventurous safari, consider India.
The United Nations named 2017 the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, which promotes greater awareness of different cultures and their heritage and values.
Do your part by visiting Bhutan, which is both incredibly rich in culture, and the world's most eco-friendly country.
The world's highest and longest glass bridge opened in China this year, and it's worth the trip, provided you don't suffer from vertigo.
The terrifying structure spans the Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon in Hunan Province, which is said to have inspired the stunning scenery depicted in 'Avatar.' The walkway is more than 1,400 feet long and six feet wide.
This little known island in Indonesia is home to the best hotel in the world, according to Travel + Leisure. Formerly a surf hotel thanks to the area's legendary swell and left hand breaks, it was recently turned into a seriously luxurious, totally off-the-grid resort and spa featuring private villas with private pools, as well as empty, untouched beaches.
Though it was scheduled to open this year, the new opening date of the United Arab Emirates' version of the Louvre is now slated for 2017.
Don't miss a trip to the futuristic building that looks like it's floating above the man-made lake that surrounds it. It will be home to a vast collection of art that includes Chinese Buddhist carvings, Italian oil paintings, and works from artists like Van Gogh, da Vinci, and Monet that have been lent from Paris' Louvre
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.