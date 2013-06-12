The 10 Best Places To Seek Asylum From The US Government

Are you wanted by the U.S. government?



If you are Edward Snowden, the 29-year-old who leaked Top Secret information about the NSA, the answer is yes. And you need a sympathetic country to offer you political asylum. Soon.

But where do you turn? Which countries could be willing to flout American interests and take you in?

This list is a careful balance between those countries with strained diplomatic relations with the U.S., or those with a history of welcoming American dissidents, and those places that are most livable (Apologies to North Korea).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.