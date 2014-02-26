The 20 Best Places To Retire In The World

When it comes to retirement, the Europeans prove once again that they know something the United States doesn’t, according to the recently released Natixis Global Retirement Index.

For the second year in a row, the U.S. barely made it into the top 20 in its capacity to meet retirees’ financial needs and expectations. European nations, meanwhile, took eight of the top 10 spots.

The index, now in its second year, is put together by Natixis Global Asset Management and CoreData, and measures the ability of 150 countries to care for their retirees.

The index examines 20 key performance indicators grouped into four broad categories: health, including life expectancy and access to quality health services; material well-being, or the means to live a comfortable life in retirement; quality of life, including factors like crime rates and air pollution; and finances, including the strength of the nation’s financial system and its tax rates.

We’ve highlighted the 20 highest-ranking countries for retirement, according to the index.

