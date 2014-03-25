Here Are The 15 Best Places To Rent If You Want To Raise A Family

When looking for a home, there are a lot of factors to consider. And if you’re looking to rent one while raising a family — well that’s a whole different story.
Rent.com has compiled a list of the best cities to rent if it’s you plus two, or three, or eight.
Some of the factors the website looked at were average household income, average rent, crime rate, test scores at schools, population of other families, and the amount of properties to rent.
Here are the top 15 cities for renters raising a family:
1. Livingston, NJ
Median Household Income: $134,358
2BR Median Rent: $US2,338
Total Crime Risk: 4
Great School Rate: 9
2. Ladera Ranch, CA
Median Household Income: $US135, 147
2BR Median Rent: $US1,793
Total Crime Risk: 13
Great School Rate: 9.3
3. Tenafly, NJ
Median Household Income: $US133,401
2BR Median Rent: $US1,855
Total Crime Risk: 18
Great School Rate: 9.5
4. Milburn, NJ
Median Household Income: $US171, 968
2BR Median Rent: $US1,800
Total Crime Risk: 4
Great School Rate: 9
5. Yorba Linda, CA
Median Household Income: $US116,806
2BR Median Rent: $US1,574
Total Crime Risk: 27
Great School Rate: 8.8
6. Darien, CT
Median Household Income: $US183, 743
2BR Median Rent: $US3,590
Total Crime Risk:
Great School Rate:
7. El Dorado Hills, CA
Median Household Income: $US118, 148
2BR Median Rent: $US1,339
Total Crime Risk: 27
Great School Rate: 9.5
8. Evans, GA
Median Household Income: $US95,454
2BR Median Rent: $US2,251
Total Crime Risk: 22
Great School Rate: 9.2
9. Ridgewood, NJ
Median Household Income: $US146,748
2BR Median Rent: $US2,015
Total Crime Risk: 21
Great School Rate: 8.8
10. Mt. Juliet, TN
Median Household Income: $US71,999
2BR Median Rent: $US981
Total Crime Risk: 16
Great School Rate: 9.5
11. Westfield, NJ
Median Household Income: $US130,615
2BR Median Rent: $US1,743
Total Crime Risk: 28
Great School Rate: 9
12. Wilton, CT
Median Household Income: $US161,088
2BR Median Rent: $US3,383
Total Crime Risk: 4
Great School Rate: 9.5
13. Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Median Household Income: $US101,010
2BR Median Rent: $US2,357
Total Crime Risk: 25
Great School Rate: 9
14. Los Altos, CA
Median Household Income: $US132,933
2BR Median Rent: $US2,813
Total Crime Risk: 26
Great School Rate: 9.7
15. New Providence, NJ
Median Household Income: $US103,562
2BR Median Rent: $US1,688
Total Crime Risk: 16
Great School Rate: 9
