Here Are The 15 Best Places To Rent If You Want To Raise A Family

When looking for a home, there are a lot of factors to consider. And if you’re looking to rent one while raising a family — well that’s a whole different story.

Rent.com has compiled a list of the best cities to rent if it’s you plus two, or three, or eight.

Some of the factors the website looked at were average household income, average rent, crime rate, test scores at schools, population of other families, and the amount of properties to rent.

Here are the top 15 cities for renters raising a family:

1. Livingston, NJ

Median Household Income: $134,358

2BR Median Rent: $US2,338

Total Crime Risk: 4

Great School Rate: 9

2. Ladera Ranch, CA

Median Household Income: $US135, 147

2BR Median Rent: $US1,793

Total Crime Risk: 13

Great School Rate: 9.3

3. Tenafly, NJ

Median Household Income: $US133,401

2BR Median Rent: $US1,855

Total Crime Risk: 18

Great School Rate: 9.5

4. Milburn, NJ

Median Household Income: $US171, 968

2BR Median Rent: $US1,800

Total Crime Risk: 4

Great School Rate: 9

5. Yorba Linda, CA

Median Household Income: $US116,806

2BR Median Rent: $US1,574

Total Crime Risk: 27

Great School Rate: 8.8

6. Darien, CT

Median Household Income: $US183, 743

2BR Median Rent: $US3,590

Total Crime Risk:

Great School Rate:

7. El Dorado Hills, CA

Median Household Income: $US118, 148

2BR Median Rent: $US1,339

Total Crime Risk: 27

Great School Rate: 9.5

8. Evans, GA

Median Household Income: $US95,454

2BR Median Rent: $US2,251

Total Crime Risk: 22

Great School Rate: 9.2

9. Ridgewood, NJ

Median Household Income: $US146,748

2BR Median Rent: $US2,015

Total Crime Risk: 21

Great School Rate: 8.8

10. Mt. Juliet, TN

Median Household Income: $US71,999

2BR Median Rent: $US981

Total Crime Risk: 16

Great School Rate: 9.5

11. Westfield, NJ

Median Household Income: $US130,615

2BR Median Rent: $US1,743

Total Crime Risk: 28

Great School Rate: 9

12. Wilton, CT

Median Household Income: $US161,088

2BR Median Rent: $US3,383

Total Crime Risk: 4

Great School Rate: 9.5

13. Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Median Household Income: $US101,010

2BR Median Rent: $US2,357

Total Crime Risk: 25

Great School Rate: 9

14. Los Altos, CA

Median Household Income: $US132,933

2BR Median Rent: $US2,813

Total Crime Risk: 26

Great School Rate: 9.7

15. New Providence, NJ

Median Household Income: $US103,562

2BR Median Rent: $US1,688

Total Crime Risk: 16

Great School Rate: 9

