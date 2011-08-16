The Seven Best Towns For The Rich And Single

Julie Zeveloff
Photo: David Boyle via Flickr

On the hunt for a wealthy mate?Then your best bet might be a town in California, Virginia, or New Jersey, according to Money, which just released a list of the 25 best places for people who are rich and single.

The list is part of the magazine’s annual roundup of the 100 best places to live in America, based on factors like job opportunities, fiscal strength, schools and safety.

The “rich and single” list looks at towns and cities with the highest median incomes and populations of single people.

Money has been kind enough to share its top picks; check out the full feature (part of the September issue) here. Read about their full methodology here.

#7 Arlington, VA

Population: 224,274

Single: 42.1%

Median family income: $119,427

Source: Money

#6 Milton, MA

Population: 25,763

Single: 30.5%

Median family income: $121,355

#5 Madison, NJ

Population: 16,247

Single: 31.7%

Median family income: $131,529

#4 Hermosa Beach, CA

Population: 19,082

Single: 47.5%

Median family income: $134,033

#3 Beverly Hills, CA

Population: 33,974

Single: 30.4%

Median family income: $142,180

#2 Tysons Corner, VA

Population: 19,380

Single: 32.1%

Median family income: $143,749

#1 Manhattan Beach, CA

Population: 34,607

Single: 30.2%

Median family income: $154,860

