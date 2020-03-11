The top 25 recession-proof cities in the US

- Coronavirus is causing stocks to tumble, sparking fears of a US recession.
- A recent SmartAsset report looked at the most recession-resistant cities in the US.
- Texas seems well equipped to handle a recession – 8 cities made the top 25, more than any other state.
Coronavirus has prompted new fears of a recession in the US.
The Dow plunged as much as 8% on Monday – it’s biggest intraday drop since 2010. But how well you’ll be able to handle a downturn partly depends on where you live.
A recent SmartAsset report determined the most recession-resistant cities in the US by looking at government data for 264 of the largest cities in the country across 3 categories: employment, housing, and social assistance. It ranked each city across 3 different metrics in each of these categories for a total of 9 metrics, then averaged the metric rankings of each category, giving each an equal weighting.
It then determined the final ranking by averaging each city’s score in the 3 categories. Those with the highest ranking (close to 100) are most recession-resistant, while those with the lowest average ranking (close to 0) are the least.
Turns out, Texas is pretty recession-proof – 5 cities in the state made the top 10, including the top spot, and 3 more made the top 25.
Here are the top 25 most recession-proof cities in the US, according to the SmartAsset report.
25. West Valley City, Utah
Employment ranking: 65.45
Housing ranking: 74.34
24. Fargo, North Dakota
Employment ranking: 97.38
Housing ranking: 93.67
23. Alexandria, Virginia
Employment ranking: 100
Housing ranking: 81.37
22. Fort Collins, Colorado
Employment ranking: 76.96
Housing ranking: 79.61
21. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Employment ranking: 81.68
Housing ranking: 82.07
20. Killeen, Texas
Employment ranking: 56.94
Housing ranking: 61.86
19. Arlington, Texas
Employment ranking: 76.31
Housing ranking: 59.05
18. Durham, North Carolina
Employment ranking: 75.52
Housing ranking: 76.27
17. Madison, Wisconsin
Employment ranking: 94.90
Housing ranking: 88.75
16. Omaha, Nebraska
Employment ranking: 81.28
Housing ranking: 85.59
15. Arlington, Virginia
Employment ranking: 99.74
Housing ranking: 94.73
14. Lincoln, Nebraska
Employment ranking: 92.02
Housing ranking: 86.29
13. Rochester, Minnesota
Employment ranking: 89.40
Housing ranking: 84.53
12. Boise, Idaho
Employment ranking: 80.63
Housing ranking: 69.77
11. Round Rock, Texas
Employment ranking: 85.34
Housing ranking: 74.69
10. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Employment ranking: 96.99
Housing ranking: 84.01
9. Raleigh, North Carolina
Employment ranking: 73.04
Housing ranking: 90.33
8. Cary, North Carolina
Employment ranking: 91.23
Housing ranking: 95.25
7. Lubbock, Texas
Employment ranking: 80.37
Housing ranking: 67.49
6. Sunnyvale, California
Employment ranking: 76.18
Housing ranking: 94.02
5. Austin, Texas
Employment ranking: 86.26
Housing ranking: 79.26
4. Denton, Texas
Employment ranking: 78.4
Housing ranking: 71.18
3. Plano, Texas
Employment ranking: 81.41
Housing ranking: 92.27
2. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Employment ranking: 94.76
Housing ranking: 86.29
1. Frisco, Texas
Employment ranking: 87.3
Housing ranking: 92.27
