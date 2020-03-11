The top 25 recession-proof cities in the US

LUCAS JACKSON/Reuters The US is on recession watch as stocks fall amid the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus is causing stocks to tumble, sparking fears of a US recession.

A recent SmartAsset report looked at the most recession-resistant cities in the US.

Texas seems well equipped to handle a recession – 8 cities made the top 25, more than any other state.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Coronavirus has prompted new fears of a recession in the US.

The Dow plunged as much as 8% on Monday – it’s biggest intraday drop since 2010. But how well you’ll be able to handle a downturn partly depends on where you live.

A recent SmartAsset report determined the most recession-resistant cities in the US by looking at government data for 264 of the largest cities in the country across 3 categories: employment, housing, and social assistance. It ranked each city across 3 different metrics in each of these categories for a total of 9 metrics, then averaged the metric rankings of each category, giving each an equal weighting.

It then determined the final ranking by averaging each city’s score in the 3 categories. Those with the highest ranking (close to 100) are most recession-resistant, while those with the lowest average ranking (close to 0) are the least.

Turns out, Texas is pretty recession-proof – 5 cities in the state made the top 10, including the top spot, and 3 more made the top 25.

Here are the top 25 most recession-proof cities in the US, according to the SmartAsset report.

25. West Valley City, Utah

Google Maps

Employment ranking: 65.45

Housing ranking: 74.34

24. Fargo, North Dakota

David Harmantas/Shutterstock

Employment ranking: 97.38

Housing ranking: 93.67

23. Alexandria, Virginia

Andrei Medvedev/Shutterstock

Employment ranking: 100

Housing ranking: 81.37

22. Fort Collins, Colorado

Employment ranking: 76.96

Housing ranking: 79.61

21. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

Employment ranking: 81.68

Housing ranking: 82.07

20. Killeen, Texas

Giorgia Basso/Shutterstock

Employment ranking: 56.94

Housing ranking: 61.86

19. Arlington, Texas

Employment ranking: 76.31

Housing ranking: 59.05

18. Durham, North Carolina

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Employment ranking: 75.52

Housing ranking: 76.27

17. Madison, Wisconsin

Sean Pavone/Business Insider

Employment ranking: 94.90

Housing ranking: 88.75

16. Omaha, Nebraska

Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock

Employment ranking: 81.28

Housing ranking: 85.59

15. Arlington, Virginia

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Employment ranking: 99.74

Housing ranking: 94.73

14. Lincoln, Nebraska

Getty Images

Employment ranking: 92.02

Housing ranking: 86.29

13. Rochester, Minnesota

Getty Images

Employment ranking: 89.40

Housing ranking: 84.53

12. Boise, Idaho

Charles Knowles/Shutterstock

Employment ranking: 80.63

Housing ranking: 69.77

11. Round Rock, Texas

Employment ranking: 85.34

Housing ranking: 74.69

10. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Jacob Boomsma/Shutterstock

Employment ranking: 96.99

Housing ranking: 84.01

9. Raleigh, North Carolina

Getty Images

Employment ranking: 73.04

Housing ranking: 90.33

8. Cary, North Carolina

KAD Photo/Shutterstock

Employment ranking: 91.23

Housing ranking: 95.25

7. Lubbock, Texas

Employment ranking: 80.37

Housing ranking: 67.49

6. Sunnyvale, California

Sundry Photography/Shutterstock

Employment ranking: 76.18

Housing ranking: 94.02

5. Austin, Texas

Employment ranking: 86.26

Housing ranking: 79.26

4. Denton, Texas

Jo Hunter/Shutterstock

Employment ranking: 78.4

Housing ranking: 71.18

3. Plano, Texas

Shutterstock

Employment ranking: 81.41

Housing ranking: 92.27

2. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Employment ranking: 94.76

Housing ranking: 86.29

1. Frisco, Texas

Andrew Fuller/Shutterstock

Employment ranking: 87.3

Housing ranking: 92.27

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.