The 7 Best Places To Get A Perfectly Tailored Suit In NYC

Gala season is upon us, and while our eyes will be on ladies in towering heels and glamorous gowns, their eyes will be on the most suave guys in the room.In order to stay on top of your game, you’ll need that perfect suit: slim but not tight, pants that just graze the top of your shoes, no more than an inch of cuff showing.



Finding that suit can be tricky, but we’ve made it easier by rounding up the best places to get finely tailored garments in NYC. Look through our slideshow to see where you can get the only suit and shirt you’ll ever need.

Martin Greenfield Clothiers For over 60 years, Martin Greenfield has been serving the most sartorially inclined with some of the finest tailored clothing. Bill Clinton, Michael Bloomberg, and Paul Newman, as well as brands like Band of Outsiders and Rag & Bone have all commissioned Mr. Greenfield to make suits for them, indicating his true mastery of the process. Martin Greenfield Clothers

239 Varet St., Brooklyn Seize sur Vingt Founded in 1998 by James Jurney, Seize sur Vingt quickly became the go-to alternative to Turnbull & Asser for the downtown crowd. The Soho boutique offers suits, sportswear, shoes, and accessories for men and women, but the finely crafted shirts, worn by stylish guys like Robert Pattinson and Waris Ahluwalia, are the main attraction here. Seize sur Vingt

78 Greene St., New York Lanvin Last month, luxury Parisian label Lanvin opened its first men's flagship on Madison Avenue. Here, you can buy the brands coveted, ready-to-wear pieces, but the new suiting section is what grabbed our attention. A whole floor dedicated to made-to-measure and bespoke suiting, with some of the best fabrics and detailing, has us pinching pennies and skipping a few meals in pursuit of one. Lanvin

807 Madison Ave., New York Suitsupply For a price point opposite Lanvin's, without sacrificing style, there's Suitsupply. The Dutch brand has been a huge hit since coming to New York, offering well-cut suits that look as good at the junior desk as they do in the boardroom, all for under a grand. Suitsupply

453 Broome St., New York Aksel Paris One of the newer players in New York's tailored garment scene, Aksel Paris specialises in shirt making with a European cut. They offer a great range of casual and dress shirts with subtle detailing, like the contrast plackets popularised by Thom Browne. For every shirt you purchase, they donate a school uniform to a child in a developing country, all the more reason to get your style game in order. Aksel Paris

311 W Broadway, New York Dior Homme Regardless of what makes it down the runway, Dior Homme has always offered timeless basics that satisfy the most refined of tastes. Now, the haute fashion house joins Lanvin in offering made-to-measure at their 57th street boutique. You can choose from over 200 suit fabrics and 160 shirt fabrics, and have your measurements taken in NYC, but the construction takes place with the master tailors in Paris. Dior Homme

17 E 57th St., New York Duncan Quinn Duncan Quinn offers sharply cut, slim suiting with rakish touches like bright linings, not dissimilar to Paul Smith. Having grown up in style capitals London and Paris, Quinn became adept at fine suiting early on, but has modernized the designs to fit current trends, adding a little of his own rock n' roll flavour into each suit. This is the place to go if you want to spice up your typical navy and grey suit collection. Duncan Quinn

