The best places to eat, drink, and hang in Red Hook, Brooklyn

Daniel McMahon Fun abounds at the Icehouse in Red Hook.

Tired of Manhattan? Head to Red Hook, a laid-back neighbourhood in western Brooklyn that’s just far enough from the maddening crowds.

Here, a cool vibe seeps into some fun restaurants and bars and a handful of charming shops.

No trains go to Red Hook, so it can be a hassle to get there, which is how many locals like it. But take the trip by cab, water taxi, bike, or the B61 bus, and you won’t be disappointed.

We’ve rounded up our favourite spots to eat and drink, and take in the views in the waterfront neighbourhood.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.