The best campsite in every state

Shutterstock Redwood National Park in Crescent City is a popular campsite in California.

Camping is a popular way to relax, unplug, and have an adventure while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

From the Redwood Forest of California to Florida’s vibrant natural springs, nature enthusiasts can explore a variety of campsites in the US.

Insider compiled a list of top-ranked campsites in every state based on ratings from Yelp and TripAdvisor.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If baseball is America’s pastime, camping might as well be runner-up. For nature-lovers, nothing compares to stargazing in the forest, making s’mores, and exploring beautiful parks and trails.

With many summer attractions closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, camping is a way to have a memorable summer adventure while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Be sure to call ahead to reserve a spot – campgrounds in some states are still closed or acting at a limited capacity.

In order to make your next outdoor adventure one for the books, Insider compiled a list of top-rated campsites in every state, based on ratings from Yelp and TripAdvisor. From highly acclaimed national parks to hidden gems local campers love, the US is home to a variety of campsites that offer experiences for everyone.

Keep reading to discover the best camping spot in each state.

ALABAMA: Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Oak Mountain State Park.

“A serene place that’s surrounded by lush trees and vast lands they can be trekked, biked, camped and in general enjoyed. King Chair is one of my favourites at Oak Mountain. It is a steep hike but worth the effort that leads you to stunning views,” wrote Yelp user Ivancka S., who gave the Oak Mountain State Park campgrounds a five-star rating.

ALASKA: Chugach State Park in Anchorage

Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images Chugach State Park.

“Alaska has some of the best outdoor adventure opportunities in the United States. This one is no exception,” wrote Yelp user Priscilla M. in a review of Chugach State Park.

ARIZONA: McDowell Mountain Regional Park in Maricopa County

Sue Stokes/Shutterstock McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

“Easy to find a private space to camp. Backside of McDowells are not as popular so if you are like me you will love quiet. I have seen all kinds of wildlife from Gila monster (no monster ) to deer,” wrote Yelp user Mer B, who gave McDowell Mountain Regional Park and its stunning desert landscape five stars.

The park has 76 individual sites for tent or RV camping, according to its official website.

ARKANSAS: Petit Jean State Park in Morrilton

Zack Frank/Shutterstock Petit Jean State Park.

If you’re looking for an outdoor adventure, Petit Jean State Park might be the perfect spot.

“It’s a great place to visit for [the] amazing hiking trails. It’s an even better place to rent a cabin and enjoy the beautiful scenery,” wrote Yelp user Rebecca B.

CALIFORNIA: Redwood National Park in Crescent City

Shutterstock Redwood National Park.

Redwood National Parks has four developed campgrounds for RV and tent campers, as well as back country camping areas more secluded from other camping areas.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, many campsites across California remain closed. The campgrounds, trails, and facilities at Redwood National Park are opening in a “phased approach,” so check its website for the latest details.

COLORADO: Cheyenne Mountain State Park in El Paso County

Svineyard/Shutterstock Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

“They have access for tent camping & trailer camping, so if you are down for that this place is perfect,” wrote Yelp user Bryanna P., who gave the campground five stars.

CONNECTICUT: Devil’s Hopyard State Park in East Haddam

Shutterstock Devil’s Hopyard State Park.

This scenic state park in Connecticut’s East Haddam area has been rated “excellent” by TripAdvisor, based on 123 user reviews.

The coronavirus has delayed the start of camping season at Connecticut’s state parks until at least June 11.

DELAWARE: Cape Henlopen State Park Campground in Sussex County

Brandon Hirt/Shutterstock Cape Henlopen State Park.

This coastal campsite has top TripAdvisor reviews for its cleanliness and proximity to the beach.

“We love the trails, the fishing pier, and [views] overlooking the light house,” wrote one TripAdvisor user.

FLORIDA: Rainbow Springs State Park in Dunnellon

IrinaK/Shutterstock Rainbow Springs State Park.

“Great State Park! Good amenities and if you camp in the park, you float all day using their tram service to return you again and again to start point at the park,” wrote Yelp user Katie C, who was a fan of kayaking and tubing.

GEORGIA: Sweetwater Creek State Park in Douglas County

JMcQ/Shutterstock Sweetwater Creek State Park.

“It was warm and sunny. Yellow bellied turtles were baskin in the sun on a tree stump. There is much more to do here: fish, camp, get in the water (summer time), over night in one of the Yurts, or picnic,” wrote Yelp user Frederick D., who gave the Sweetwater Creek State Park five stars.

HAWAII: Waimanalo Bay Beach Park Campground in Honolulu

Julie Thurston/Getty Images Waimanalo Bay Beach Park Campground.

Yelp user Kamil S. gave Waimanalo Bay Beach a five-star review and wrote that the beach was a “great spot for camping and watching the full moon rise.”

IDAHO: Massacre Rocks State Park in Power County

Zack Frank/Shutterstock Massacre Rocks State Park.

“[It’s] definitely the best campsite I’ve stayed at on my California-North Dakota round trip,” wrote Yelp user Aidan D. in a five-star review of the park.

According to the park’s site, campgrounds are currently closed due COVID-19, but they plan to reopen on May 30.

ILLINOIS: Shabbona Lake State Park in DeKalb County

Jason Patrick Ross/Shutterstock Hiking trail through Shabbona Lake State Park.

Shabbona Lake State Park is a well-loved camping retreat in northern Illinois and has an average rating of 4 stars on TripAdvisor.

“I am not usually a confident camper, but the campsites at Shabbona Lake are set up perfectly. Each site is surrounded with tall, mature trees and has a great fire pit and a picnic table,” wrote TripAdvisor user Susan O.

INDIANA: McCormick’s Creek State Park in Spencer

Kenneth Keifer/Shutterstock McCormick’s Creek State Park.

With a 4.5-star average rating on TripAdvisor, McCormick’s Creek State Park has consistent reviewer mentions for its great trails and clean campground.

“We enjoy visiting the State Parks on the weekends but are finding the National Parks are more to our liking. If you just want to get out in nature for a day or two, then this will do. The park has camping and a lodge,” wrote TripAdvisor user klynn1973.

IOWA: Pikes Peak State Park in Clayton County

HodagMedia/Shutterstock Pikes Peak State Park.

“Amazing views of the Mississippi River here! We hiked a few of the shorter trails. We saw a water fall on our hike. You could definitely spend a whole day hiking here! The park also has camping grounds and bathrooms,” wrote Yelp user Alyssa M., who gave the park a four-star rating.

KANSAS: Scott State Park in Scott City

The Bohemian Lens/Shutterstock Scott State Park.

Scott State Park has an average of 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor. Reviewers have called it “beautiful and quiet.”

KENTUCKY: Jefferson Memorial Forest in Fairdale

Jessicajolly1028/Shutterstock Jefferson Memorial Forest.

Aside from its camping grounds, Jefferson Memorial Forest is filled with scenic trails and breathtaking driving routes.

“Very nice forest with a variety of things to do for locals and tourists. There are several beautiful and maintained hiking trails (although with the children, we didn’t walk any trails in their entirety). There’s a lake for fishing, and a small playground the kids enjoyed. I also saw signs for camping areas and saw several campers registering in the welcome centre,” wrote Yelp user Erin H.

LOUISIANA: Bayou Segnette State Park in Parish

Mallory Fandal / Shutterstock Bayou Segnette State Park.

Bayou Segnette State Park is a 20-minute drive outside of New Orleans, making it an ideal getaway from the city.

“Nice for State Park. Sites are a little tight if you’ve got a larger rig bathrooms are nice and clean and the laundry room is free which is very surprising. Be careful there are fire ants in the grass. Nice roads in and out of the campground. Nice hiking trails. Reasonable prices for camping,” wrote Yelp user Maggie J.

MAINE: Acadia National Park

Shutterstock Acadia National Park.

Acadia National Park is among the top 10 most popular national parks in the US, according to the National Park Service (NPS), so the NPS recommends campers make reservations in advance.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many campgrounds are closed across the state with parks planning to reopen in either June or July.

MARYLAND: Patapsco Valley State Park near Baltimore

Jon Bilous/Shutterstock Patapsco Valley State Park.

“This is a really cool park. Very good for hiking and getting your exercise in. Nice playground for kids. Several areas for having a cookout. Shaded spots to share and also a Camping ground area,” wrote Yelp user Sylvia A., who gave the park a four-star rating.

MASSACHUSETTS: Mt. Greylock Campsite Park in Lanesborough

Mt. Greylock Campsite Park is a popular campsite in Massachusetts’ Berkshires region, and it has a 4.5-star, or “excellent” average rating on TripAdvisor.

MICHIGAN: Holland State Park Beach in Ottawa Beach

AJ Kamps/Shutterstock Holland State Park Beach.

Holland State Park Beach also has TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence and a 4.5-star average rating. It’s known for its idyllic red lighthouse and beach views.

MINNESOTA: Loon Lake Lodge in Grand Marais

David Crockett Photo/Shutterstock Loon Lake Lodge.

At top-rated Loon Lake Lodge, campers can relax in log cabins and enjoy the nature with free canoe, kayak, and paddleboard rentals, according to TripAdvisor.

MISSISSIPPI: Yogi on the Lake in Pelahatchie

Luke ferguson/Shutterstock The Pelahatchie Bay in Mississippi.

Yogi on the Lake has top Yelp ratings among Mississippi campsites for its family friendly environment.

“There are cabins for rent and a list of activities for the kids and family,” wrote Yelp user Todd B.

MISSOURI: Bennett Spring State Park in Bennett Springs

laketherapy/Shutterstock Bennett Spring State Park.

Missouri’s Bennett Spring State Park is known to be a great trout-fishing spot, according to TripAdvisor.

MONTANA: Bannack State Park in Beaverhead County

Sue Smith/Shutterstock Bannack State Park.

At the park, visitors can walk through a real ghost town and spend the night in a tipi.

“Actual buildings with their history are open to walk through. Several other tours to take as well that we wanted to do but weren’t able to get to. Montana turned it into a State Park and it is exceptional. It also has several camp grounds,” wrote TripAdvisor user Mary H.

NEBRASKA: Walnut Creek Lake and Recreation Area in Papillion

DV Captures/Shutterstock Walnut Creek Lake and Recreation Area.

Walnut Creek Lake and Recreation Area has scenic spots for tent camping. According to a review from Yelp user Jim L., Walnut Creek Lake and Recreation Area has “miles of paved walking and biking trails, manicured horse trails, off-leash dog areas, multiple picnic and camping areas [providing] many options for nature seekers.”

NEVADA: Cathedral Gorge State Park in Lincoln County

mark higgins/Shutterstock Cathedral Gorge State Park.

“One of the most beautiful state parks I have ever been to. We arrived later at night and set up shop to camp under the stars,” wrote Yelp user Kelly B., who gave the park a five star rating.

According to the park’s website, state parks will reopen for camping with limited capacity on May 29.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Pawtuckaway State Park in Nottingham

Krista Gazzola/Shutterstock Pawtuckaway State Park.

TripAdvisor reviewers have given Pawtuckaway State Park a 4.5-star rating, on average.

At the park, campers can explore “an extensive marsh where beavers, deer, and great blue herons may be seen, and a geologically unique field where large boulders called glacial erratics were deposited when glacial ice melted near the end of the Ice Age,” according to the New Hampshire State Parks website.

According to the park’s site, they are preparing to reopen campgrounds at 50% capacity after May 31.

NEW JERSEY: Gateway National Recreation Area in Highlands

Mel Evans/AP Gateway National Recreation Area.

Gateway National Recreation Area is the fourth most-visited National Park Service unit, with more than 9.2 million annual visitors, according to the NPS. With a four-star average rating on Yelp, this beach and camping area has beautiful waterfront views just south of New York City.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, many of the state’s campgrounds including Gateway are closed until further notice. Check its website for the latest information.

NEW MEXICO: Enchanted Trails RV Park & Trading Post in Albuquerque

C.Strom Photography/Shutterstock Enchanted Trails in Albuquerque.

Campers looking for a unique, vintage-inspired experience can explore Enchanted Trails, a TripAdvisor top-rated RV camping park on Route 66.

NEW YORK: Adirondak Loj in Lake Placid

Sandra Foyt/Shutterstock Adirondak Loj.

Adirondak Loj is the top camping or specialty lodging location in New York’s Lake Placid region, according to TripAdvisor ratings.

One TripAdvisor user, Jonathon R., wrote that the “wonderful, old-fashioned lodge reminded me of when I used to stay at youth hostels back in the day – a social, communal experience, but in this case with delicious dinners and easy access to hiking trails.”

Due to the coronavirus, many of the state’s campgrounds including Adirondak Loj are closed until further notice. Check its website for the latest information.

NORTH CAROLINA: McDowell Nature Centre and Preserve in Charlotte

Jon Bilous/Shutterstock McDowell Nature Centre and Preserve.

One TripAdvisor reviewer said the campsite at McDowell Nature Centre and Preserve is “a great place for a quiet run through the forests and a wonderful place to have a BBQ with friends.”

NORTH DAKOTA: Lindenwood Campground in Fargo

TripAdvisor user/Kerry M Lindenwood Campground in Fargo.

“This is a beautiful city park. Flowers are lovely, lots of walking paths, playgrounds and overall a pretty campground and park,” TripAdvisor user Kerry M. wrote in a review of Lindenwood Campground.

OHIO: Hocking Hills Frontier Log Cabins in Laurelville

Madalyn Joy Etzel/Shutterstock Hocking Hills.

This five-star-rated campsite is located in Hocking Hills, a forest hideaway in southern Ohio.

OKLAHOMA: Lake Murray State Park in Ardmore

RaksyBH/Shutterstock Lake Murray State Park.

On average, almost 200 TripAdvisor users rated Lake Murray State Park four out of five stars. The park is the first and largest state park in Oklahoma, according to Lake Murray’s official website.

OREGON: Mercer Lake Resort in Florence

Esteban Martinena Guerrer/Shutterstock Mercer Lake Resort.

Oregon’s Mercer Lake Resort has cabins and spots for RV camping, plus a “sandy beach for swimming and relaxing,” according to its TripAdvisor description.

PENNSYLVANIA: Ohiopyle State Park in Ohiopyle

Gene J. Puskar/AP Ohiopyle State Park.

At Ohiopyle State Park, campers can explore the Youghiogheny River and “20,500 acres of rugged natural beauty,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

According to their website, they have select camping sites available now with cabins, lodges, and yurts planned to reopen June 12.

RHODE ISLAND: Whispering Pines Campground in Hopkinton

Susilee Dean/Shutterstock Whispering Pines Campground in Hopkinton.

Whispering Pines Campground, known for its breathtaking pine trees, has been given an average of four-stars by TripAdvisor users.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Myrtle Beach State Park in Myrtle Beach

Jeff Greenberg/Getty Images Myrtle Beach State Park.

Myrtle Beach State Park has 278 campsites, according to its official webpage. Many Yelp users raved about the park’s convenient beach access and cleanliness.

“The campgrounds are nice and quiet, and housekeeping did a great job keeping the bathhouses clean,” wrote Yelp user Philip L. “The trails in the forest were clear and short.”

SOUTH DAKOTA: Cedar Pass Campground in Badlands National Park

natmac stock/Shutterstock Cedar Pass Campground in Badlands National Park.

With a four-star average rating on TripAdvisor, Cedar Pass Campground is most notable for its access to and views of Badlands National Park.

“They have great park ranger-led programs each night in the nearby amphitheater that our kids enjoyed,” wrote TripAdvisor user Sabrina N.

TENNESSEE: Falls Creek State Park in Pikeville

Maxine Livingston/Shutterstock Falls Creek State Park.

With a 4.5-star average rating on TripAdvisor, Falls Creek State Park is a top campground in one of Tennessee’s scenic state parks.

TEXAS: Pedernales Falls State Park in Blanco County

JB Manning/Shutterstock Pedernales Falls State Park.

“Beautiful place. Camp sites are clean and restroom/ shower facilities are amazing. Really liked the new restrooms that even have family restrooms with its own shower bench etc. Very nice,” wrote Yelp user Yesenia S., who enjoyed the park’s scenic water falls.

UTAH: Dead Horse Point State Park near Moab

Shawn Mitchell Photo/Shutterstock Dead Horse Point State Park.

“We camped here and used it as home base for 3 days exploring Canyonlands and Arches. Dead Horse ended up being our favourite of all three parks! We stayed in the Kayenta campground – clean facilities, quiet campground, nice open sites,” wrote Yelp user Niki Y., who enjoyed the campground‘s view.

VERMONT: Greenwood Lodge and Campsites in Woodford

Yelp user/longislandwife Greenwood Lodge and Campsites in Woodford.

“The site was level, easy access and we enjoyed the lovely surroundings and quietness,” wrote TripAdvisor user Michael R.

VIRGINIA: Grey’s Point Camp in Topping

Shutterstock Sunset over the Chesapeake Bay, where Grey’s Point Camp is located.

Grey’s Point Camp has an average of 4.5 stars from 203 reviews on TripAdvisor. The campsite on Chesapeake Bay has breathtaking beach views and is about a one-hour drive from Colonial Williamsburg.

WASHINGTON: Crescent Lake in Olympic National Park

Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images Crescent Lake in Olympic National Park.

Crescent Lake is a top-rated campsite where nature-lovers can experience the beauty of Olympic National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many campgrounds in this state including Crescent Lake remain closed for now. Check its website for the latest information.

WEST VIRGINIA: Seneca Shadows in Seneca Rocks State Park

Jeremiah W Terry/Shutterstock Seneca Rocks State Park.

Perfect for campers planning a hiking trip, Seneca Rocks State Park has an average of 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor.

WISCONSIN: Kettle Moraine State Forest

Jason Patrick Ross/Shutterstock Kettle Moraine State Forest.

Campers at Kettle Moraine State Forest can find glacial hills that reflect the area’s history, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many campgrounds in the state will remain close until at least June 7.

WYOMING: Grand Teton National Park in Moose

Kris Wiktor/Shutterstock Grand Teton National Park in Moose.

One of Wyoming’s most well-loved campsites is Grand Teton National Park, which has a five-star rating on Yelp.

“Grand Tetons is lovely in all seasons. [It has] snowmobiling and such in the winter, wildflowers in the spring, golden hues in the fall, and awesome hiking and camping in the warmer months,” wrote Yelp user Sari Marissa G.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Grand Teton’s campgrounds are closed for now, but campgrounds across the state are reopening on a limited basis for Wisconsin residents.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.