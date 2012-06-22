12 US Cities Where It's Cheaper To Buy A Home Than To Rent One

Mamta Badkar
We recently showed you the best renters markets across the country. Now we’re looking at the 12 best metropolitan areas in which to buy a home. The latest housing report from HotPads shows that rental price for 2-bedroom units jumped 14.4 in spring 2012 from a year ago, compared to a 4 per cent rise in sale prices across 45 major U.S. cities.

We looked at the average rental and sale prices of 2 bedroom units, for 12 metros with the lowest rent-buy ratio. A lower rent ratio would signal a buyer’s market.

Note: All data is for two-bedroom homes in Spring 2012

Phoenix, Arizona

Rent-Buy ratio:
9

Average rent 2012:
$798.67

Average sale 2012:
$81,666.67

Source: HotPads

Sacramento, California

Rent-Buy ratio:
9

Average rent 2012:
$908.33

Average sale 2012:
$101,433.33

Source: HotPads

Houston, Texas

Rent-Buy ratio:
8

Average rent 2012:
$1,059.83

Average sale 2012:
$98,133.33

Source: HotPads

Las Vegas, Nevada

Rent-Buy ratio:
8

Average rent 2012:
$808.33

Average sale 2012:
$72,883.33

Source: HotPads

Riverside, California

Rent-Buy ratio:
8

Average rent 2012:
$1,073.33

Average sale 2012:
$103,833.00

Source: HotPads

San Antonio, Texas

Rent-Buy ratio:
8

Average rent 2012:
$888.00

Average sale 2012:
$89,500.00

Source: HotPads

Tampa, Florida

Rent-Buy ratio:
8

Average rent 2012:
$922.67

Average sale 2012:
$84,333.33

Source: HotPads

Jacksonville, Florida

Rent-Buy ratio:
7

Average rent 2012:
$856.00

Average sale 2012:
$69,766.67

Source: HotPads

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Rent-Buy ratio:
7

Average rent 2012:
$1,046.67

Average sale 2012:
$82,766.67

Source: HotPads

St. Petersburg, Florida

Rent-Buy ratio:
7

Average rent 2012:
$1,021.33

Average sale 2012:
$89,333.33

Source: HotPads

Orlando, Florida

Rent-Buy ratio:
5

Average rent 2012:
$926.33

Average sale 2012:
$60,978.33

Source: HotPads

Detroit, Michigan

Rent-Buy ratio:
1

Average rent 2012:
$600.00

Average sale 2012:
$9,933.33

Source: HotPads

Considering a move to Florida?

