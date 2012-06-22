12 US Cities Where It's Cheaper To Buy A Home Than To Rent One

Photo: Flickr/seandreilinger
We recently showed you the best renters markets across the country. Now we’re looking at the 12 best metropolitan areas in which to buy a home. The latest housing report from HotPads shows that rental price for 2-bedroom units jumped 14.4 in spring 2012 from a year ago, compared to a 4 per cent rise in sale prices across 45 major U.S. cities.
We looked at the average rental and sale prices of 2 bedroom units, for 12 metros with the lowest rent-buy ratio. A lower rent ratio would signal a buyer’s market.
Note: All data is for two-bedroom homes in Spring 2012
Click Here To See The Best Buyers’ Markets >
MORE: ‘Where Will Americans Be Living In 20 Years?’ at The Great Debate →
Rent-Buy ratio:
9
Average rent 2012:
$798.67
Average sale 2012:
$81,666.67
Source: HotPads
MORE: 'Where Will Americans Be Living In 20 Years?' at The Great Debate →
Rent-Buy ratio:
9
Average rent 2012:
$908.33
Average sale 2012:
$101,433.33
Source: HotPads
MORE: 'Where Will Americans Be Living In 20 Years?' at The Great Debate →
Rent-Buy ratio:
8
Average rent 2012:
$1,059.83
Average sale 2012:
$98,133.33
Source: HotPads
MORE: 'Where Will Americans Be Living In 20 Years?' at The Great Debate →
Rent-Buy ratio:
8
Average rent 2012:
$808.33
Average sale 2012:
$72,883.33
Source: HotPads
MORE: 'Where Will Americans Be Living In 20 Years?' at The Great Debate →
Rent-Buy ratio:
8
Average rent 2012:
$1,073.33
Average sale 2012:
$103,833.00
Source: HotPads
MORE: 'Where Will Americans Be Living In 20 Years?' at The Great Debate →
Rent-Buy ratio:
8
Average rent 2012:
$888.00
Average sale 2012:
$89,500.00
Source: HotPads
MORE: 'Where Will Americans Be Living In 20 Years?' at The Great Debate →
Rent-Buy ratio:
8
Average rent 2012:
$922.67
Average sale 2012:
$84,333.33
Source: HotPads
MORE: 'Where Will Americans Be Living In 20 Years?' at The Great Debate →
Rent-Buy ratio:
7
Average rent 2012:
$856.00
Average sale 2012:
$69,766.67
Source: HotPads
MORE: 'Where Will Americans Be Living In 20 Years?' at The Great Debate →
Rent-Buy ratio:
7
Average rent 2012:
$1,046.67
Average sale 2012:
$82,766.67
Source: HotPads
MORE: 'Where Will Americans Be Living In 20 Years?' at The Great Debate →
Rent-Buy ratio:
7
Average rent 2012:
$1,021.33
Average sale 2012:
$89,333.33
Source: HotPads
MORE: 'Where Will Americans Be Living In 20 Years?' at The Great Debate →
Rent-Buy ratio:
5
Average rent 2012:
$926.33
Average sale 2012:
$60,978.33
Source: HotPads
MORE: 'Where Will Americans Be Living In 20 Years?' at The Great Debate →
Rent-Buy ratio:
1
Average rent 2012:
$600.00
Average sale 2012:
$9,933.33
Source: HotPads
MORE: 'Where Will Americans Be Living In 20 Years?' at The Great Debate →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.