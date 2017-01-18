The 100 best places to eat in 2017

There’s nothing quite like word of mouth for finding under the radar restaurants.

Mostly fast casual places that some might even consider a hole in the wall, Yelp’s list of the 100 best places to eat is word of mouth on a mass scale.

To create the list, Yelp took into consideration both the quality of reviews received and the number of reviews received. However, rating was weighed more heavily than volume.

Half this list is restaurants that only opened in the past year or two, so act quick before word travels.

1. Tony’s Italian Delicatessen – Montgomery, TX

2. Franky’s Deli Warehouse – Hialeah, FL

3. Afghan Bistro – Springfield, VA

4. AJ’s Press – Tampa, FL

5. TKB Bakery & Deli – Indio, CA

6. Bell Street Farm – Los Alamos, CA

7. Sammy D’s Cafe – Lake George, NY

8. Ciao! Pizza And Pasta – Chelsea, MA

9. Fratellino – Coral Gables, FL

10. Fox Smokehouse Bbq – Boulder City, NV

11. Little Miss BBQ – Phoenix, AZ

12. Frenchman’s Cafe – Kailua-Kona, HI

13. Yo-Way – Gardena, CA

14. The Shawarma Factory – Gardena, CA

15. Corner Grille – Panorama City, CA

16. Prunedale Market – Salinas, CA

17. Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana – Massapequa, NY

18. Boteco – Austin, TX

19. The Red Dot Vegetarian Kitchen – Frazier Park, CA

20. Tacos Manuel – Santa Ana, CA

21. Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe – Grapevine, TX

22. Nonla Vietnamese Street Food – Mattawan, MI

23. Arun’s Indian Kitchen – Coral Springs, FL

24. Bangers & Brews – Bend, OR

25. Barracuda Deli Cafe – St. Pete Beach, FL

26. Rodini Park – Los Angeles, CA

27. Maple Street Biscuit Company – Saint Augustine, FL*

28. Blues City Deli – Saint Louis, MO

29. Blue Seafood & Spirits – Virginia Beach, VA

30. Kaaloa’s Super J’s – Captain Hook, HI

31. International House of Hot Dogs – Anchorage, AK

32. JJ’s Caffe – Brockton, MA

33. Locomotive Cafe – Canoga Park, CA

34. Neighbourhood Eats – Atlanta, GA

35. Juana La Cubana Cafe – Fort Lauderdale, FL

36. Thai Mee Up – Kahului, HI

37. 167 Raw – Charleston, SC

38. Momo Ghar – Columbus, OH

39. Back Draft Pizzeria – Bee Cave, TX

40. Taqueria Mi Ranchito – Sylmar, CA

41. Mazaa Kabob House – Tracy, CA

42. King Mediterrano – Torrance, CA

43. United Rose Deli & Pho – Orange, CA

44. La Maison de Maggie – Las Vegas, NV

45. Chirashi Sushi Don by Jiro – Kailua-Kona, HI

46. Smiling With Hope Pizza – Reno, NV

47. Daddy O’s Rockin Cafe – Upland, CA

48. Falafelle – Belmont, CA

49. The House of Gyros – Mesquite, TX

50. Tasty Food To Go – Long Beach, CA

51. Sunny Side Kitchen – Escondido, CA

52. Sa Bai Thai Cuisine – Portland, OR

53. Irie’s Island Food – Port Aransas, TX

54. Island Bree’z – Kahuku, HI

55. Trigo Cafe – Hialeah, FL

56. Worth Takeaway – Mesa, AZ

57. Aloha Shrimp – Hauula, HI

58. Mr & Mrs Bun – Miami, FL

59. El Frescos Cocina Mexicana – Las Vegas, NV

60. Le’ Pam’s House of Creole – Houston, TX

61. Sultan Bakery and Grill – Murrieta, CA

62. Kenko Sushi – Lincoln Park, NJ

63. Appu’s Cafe – Long Beach, CA

64. Papa Marcos Grill And Kabob – Waukegan, IL

65. Crazy Hot Wings – Tujunga, CA

66. Tizon Bistro – El Monte, CA

67. Dar Essalam – Wilsonville, OR

68. SKADI – Mammoth Lake, CA

69. Saigon Beach – Newport Beach, CA

70. Super Subs – Banning, CA

71. Balam Mexican Kitchen – Lynwood, CA

72. Halls Chophouse – Charleston, SC

73. NOM Kauai – Kapaa, HI

74. Delauders Smoky Mountain BBQ – Gatlinburg, TN

75. Carnitas El Rey – Oxnard, CA

76. Kobee Factory – Van Nuys, CA

77. Mr Kebap – Fountain Valley, CA

78. Shabu Shabu Zen and Sake Bar – Rancho Mirage, CA

79. Makai Sushi – Koloa, HI

80. Dizin Persian Cuisine – Los Angeles, CA

81. Pickles & Swiss – Santa Barbara, CA

82. Loli’s Mexican Cravings – Tampa, FL

83. Yoyo’s Hot Dog – Houston, TX

84. Cuisine of Nepal – San Francisco, CA

85. Choupli Wood Fired Kabob – Lansing, MI

86. KoKyu Na’Mean – Durham, NC

87. PDX Sliders – Portland, OR

88. NoHo Cafe – Los Angeles, CA

89. Las Tortas Perronas – Houston, TX

90. Yolk, White & Associates – Tampa, FL

91. Blunozer Cafe – Denver, CO

92. Juice Joint Deli – San Juan Capistrano, CA

93. Sierra Subs and Salads – Three Rivers, CA

94. Playground 2.0 – Santa Ana, CA

95. Porky’s – Waimea, HI

96. Carlitos Cocina Mexican Restaurant – Sparks, NV

97. Chadd’s Bistro – Rochester Hills, MI

98. Mediterranean Grill – Fargo, ND

99. L’industrie Pizzeria – Williamsburg, NY

100. Classics Malt Shop – San Diego, CA

