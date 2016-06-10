These are the best places to visit in Rome, according to locals

When in Rome, do as the Romans do.

A survey conducted by Autoclick interviewed nearly 700 locals, and it turns out that iconic landmarks are iconic for a reason. At least in Rome, the top spots that are popular with tourists are popular with locals, too.

Below, the top 10 places locals say you should visit when in Rome.

10. The Gianicolo (Janiculum) is a hill in western Rome that offers an incredible view of the city below. Shutterstock / pavel dudek 9. The Pantheon is an icon of ancient Rome's power, and is one of the best-preserved buildings from that era. It was built as a temple in 126 AD, and still serves as a church today. S.Borisov/Shutterstock 8. Piazza Navona is one of the oldest public spaces in the world, and home to intricate fountains and statues. Shutterstock 7. Trastevere is actually a Roman neighbourhood, or rione. It's popular with locals due to its quaint cobblestone streets and beautiful old homes. Shutterstock / Catarina Belova 6. Another public square, Piazza di Spagna, is most famous for the Spanish Steps, a monumental 135-step stairway leading to a Roman Catholic church. Wikimedia Commons 5. St. Peter's Basilica is actually in Vatican City, an independent nation within Rome's city limits, but as the most iconic emblem of the Roman Catholic church it's no surprise it's a local favourite. Shutterstock / M.V. Photography 4. As legend has it, if you throw a coin over your shoulder into the Trevi Fountain, you'll return to Rome someday. pedro_qtc / Flickr 3. The Imperial Forums were once the political and economic center of the Roman Empire. Now in varying degrees of ruins, they are still a powerful place to picture ancient emperors at work. Shutterstock/salajean 2. Old Town in Rome includes many of the iconic landmarks on this list, and was the second most popular destination for locals to visit. In addition to the historic landmarks, it is also filled with restaurants and cafés lining beautiful public squares. Shutterstock 1. The Colosseum topped the list of locals' favourite places to visit in Rome. Once home to gladiator fights, the immediately recognisable structure attracts around four million visitors per year. Shutterstock

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.