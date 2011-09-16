The Wonderful World Of Glamour Camping

Photo: via Singita Game Reserves

Camping can be fun, if you like to rough it.But if the thought of pitching a tent and cooking over a Coleman grill gets your stomach churning, there’s a new camping option out there–glamping, which infuses the traditional campground experience with a taste of luxury (and indoor plumbing).



Glamping’s not exactly new–the New York Times wrote about it in 2008, meaning the trend had legs several years earlier–but it’s recently become much more mainstream, and cool new glamping sites are appearing across the globe.

The NYT’s T Magazine presents a few new selections in this week’s issue, and we’ve rounded up some of our personal favourites.

SINGITA GRUMETI RESERVES, TANZANIA: Rent a tent on the edge of the Serengeti starting at $1,095 a night WILDMAN WILDERNESS LODGE, AUSTRALIA: Vacation in one of 15 eucalyptus-clad tents starting at $235 per night RASA RESORTS, INDIA: Camp in a cube-shaped tent outside Jaipur starting at $138 per night RESORT AT PAWS UP, MONTANA: Tents at this resort on the banks of the Blackfoot River start at $820 per night SIMPLY CANVAS, FRANCE: This camp in southwest France has private tents starting at $173 per night CAMPO CIELO GRANDE, ARGENTINA: This resort, located in the Andes in Patagonia, has two tents that cost $1,450 for a four-night stay 4 RIVERS FLOATING LODGE, CAMBODIA: Tents at this jungle escape are situated on pontoons. They start at $120 per night CANVAS CABIN RETREAT, OREGON: Unwind in the Oregon wilderness in one of two tents starting at $75 per night HALVORSETH YURTS & CAMPING, NORWAY: Sleep in a hand-built yurt in the forest, starting at $133 per night for a two night minimum HOT TUB SAFARI, WALES: This tent camp in Pentre Mawr was inspired by a trip to Africa. Tents start at $126 per person per night RAFIKI SAFARI LODGE, COSTA RICA: This 10-tent camp is located deep in the Costa Rican jungle. Tents start at $300 per night, for two CANVAS MOON, PORTUGAL: This eco-retreat has two tents in central Portugal, starting at $138 per week for two ROCHERS-DE-NAYE, SWITZERLAND: Seven white Mongolian yurts offer stunning views of the Alps, for $270 per night

