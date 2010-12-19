The 20 Happiest, Healthiest Cities In America

Happy and healthy employees contribute largely to a business’ success. As CEO, you may not have complete control over the atmosphere of the office. In fact, how many endorphins your employees have may depend on where the office is located.



The Gallup Healthways Well-Being Index uncovered the cities where people are overall the happiest and healthiest.

The poll surveyed more than 300,000 Americans, asking questions about their jobs, finances, physical health, emotional state of mind, and communities.

Most of the happiest cities are out West and many of the unhappiest are in the South. Wealthier communities had a tendency to score higher while many of the bottom 10 are in troubled economic areas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.