The Best Places For A 30th Birthday Bash Around The US

Photo: Party Earth

Turning 30 doesn’t mean you’re getting old; it just means you can throw a massive party in style that you couldn’t have afforded at 21.Trying to figure out where to hold the party of the decade? Here are several places recommended by Party Earth to consider for your birthday-palooza.



Check out Partyearth.com for more parties and events.

Beacher's Madhouse, Los Angeles If you're in Los Angeles, there's no place better for a rowdy birthday posse than Beacher's Madhouse -- a super-exclusive club located in the basement of The Roosevelt Hotel. Get bottle service and dance the night away in the mayhem with other beautiful bachelorette and birthday groups. The bottle service is all the more special when delivered by an Oompa Loompa flying through the air. You'll be partying like and with rock stars at this top 30th birthday party locale, and in the morning you may forget whether you're getting married or just had another birthday. Beacher's Madhouse Proof, Chicago Proof is one of the most upscale and sophisticated clubs in Chicago and the perfect place to ring in that big 3-0. Located in the Gold Coast neighbourhood, Proof is beautifully decorated with antique light fixtures, and black suede banquette type seating. For private parties, you can book an area on the second floor where the setting is more intimate. Toast champagne with your guests, and then go dance the night away on the dance floor among the sparkly dresses. Proof 28 Degrees, Boston If you want a more intimate birthday outing in a chic venue, you should throw your party at 28 Degrees in Boston. As you eat the delectable food and drink the fancy cocktails, you can reminisce about old times and admire the plush furnishings and modern décor. On weekends, you can move your dinner party out onto the dance floor as it fills up later in the evening. Check their calendar ahead of time to make sure you get the right scene for your party as it does vary from a hip conversation-friendly mix to loud and raucous. 28 Degrees Pandora Karaoke & Bar, San Francisco Barcöde, Washington D.C. Barcöde is an ideal place for a fun but unpretentious birthday party. Make a group reservation for bottle service or simply enjoy their extensive menu of beer, wine and specialty cocktails. Have your party bus drop your crew at the door around 10, claim your VIP table and get your groove on to international, house and Top 40 tunes. From low-key to glammed out, PBR to Grey Goose, you can have whatever type of party you want at Barcöde, which is what turning 30 is all about. Barcöde Want more great all-American nightclubs? Check out the highest earning clubs in Las Vegas >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.