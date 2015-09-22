The best place to travel every month of the year

Michael Chiaravalloti It’s best to visit Milan, Italy, in October.

Visiting a destination during peak travel season can mean massive crowds and overpriced hotels, which is why it’s often best to travel during the off season.

We teamed up with Kayak to find the best international destination to visit each month of the year.

Kayak calculated the median monthly airfare and median hotel rates for four-star properties in multiple destinations around the world. Activities and weather were also taken into consideration.

Here is the best place to visit every month of the year.

JANUARY: Cancun, Mexico Shutterstock / Victor Torres Median Airfare: $US456

Median Hotel Rate: $US213 Cancun is blissfully free of spring breakers this time of year, which, outside of hurricane season, boasts some of Cancun's lowest airfare rates. Escape the cold, but hang tight until after New Year's Eve for the lowest rates. MARCH: Montreal, Canada Median Airfare: $US465

Median Hotel Rate: $US176 Montreal has a cosmopolitan and European feel, but without the hefty price tag. Though it's still cold in March, hotel rates and airfare are so low that this is an ideal time to visit. APRIL: Fiji Facebook/nanuku.island.fiji Median Airfare: $US1,308

Median Hotel Rate: $US66 Your fantasy trip to Fiji is within reach this month, as April features the country's lowest airfares. Sure, it's right on the border of wet season (OK, typhoon season), but if you're willing to risk it, this is the most budget-friendly time to go. JULY: Saint Lucia Shutterstock Median Airfare: $US663

Median Hotel Rate: $US113 Right after peak season and right before hurricane season (but make sure to check any weather advisories before you go), Saint Lucia in July is the epitome of shoulder season. July is also a beautifully festive month, featuring its carnival, with people dancing on streets and live music everywhere. AUGUST: Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Donatas Dabravolskas / Shutterstock Median Airfare: $US1,123

Median Hotel Rate: $US212 August in Rio is technically winter, which means fewer people and cheaper accommodation. Don't be fooled though: The city still gets hot, with average temperatures of 75 degrees F and the least amount of rain all year. It's also the best time of year for surfers, as waves are near-perfect. And next year, you could even catch the 2016 Summer Olympics. OCTOBER: Milan, Italy Michael Chiaravalloti Median Airfare: $US809

Median Hotel Rate: $US162 Milan is a tourist hotspot, but you can avoid both the crowds and the sweltering summer heat this month. Soak in Italian history and art and do some shopping in this fashion Mecca. NOVEMBER: Bangkok, Thailand Shutterstock/SantiPhotoSS Median Airfare: $US1,177

Median Hotel Rate: $US71 November in Bangkok boasts pretty much the best weather of the year, with less rain and humidity, more hours of sunshine, and an average temperature in the low 80s F. One of the city's most famous festivals, Loi Krathong, a festival in which decorated baskets and boats filled with candles, flowers and incense are floated down rivers, is also in November.

