The best place to play Pokemon Go might be your nearest cemetery

The fun part of playing Pokemon Go is the exploring. The goal of the augmented reality game is to find and catch Pokemon in real-life locations, as well as collect items at places called Pokestops.

Pokestops can be located anywhere. From my experience, their locations in the game usually correspond to the real-life location of a statue, a store, or a plaque. But some players have found out that there’s another place where you can find Pokestops: gravestones.

“I have a graveyard in my backyard. All of the graves are Pokestops,” Reddit user TheBatInTheBirdcage posted in the Pokemon Go subreddit. Here’s a screenshot of the user’s game — the floating blue cubes are Pokestops.

It doesn’t seem like a fluke; other players are reporting similar experiences. One commeter in that Reddit thread said a local cemetary has three gyms — places where you can battle other Pokemon Go players — and is filled with Pokestops. A few YouTubers found Pokemon gyms and Pokestops at nearby cemetaries, and there are are also Pokemon Go locations at memorials, including the 9/11 Memorial Pool.

I haven’t seen reports of anyone finding ghost-type Pokemon at cemetaries just yet, though.

The upside of playing Pokemon Go at a cemetary is that they’re usually not very busy, and so you can run around and catch Pokemon in relative peace. The clusters of close-together Pokestops on graves also means that you can potentially collect hundreds of items like Pokeballs really easily and quickly.

The downside is you’re in a cemetary.

