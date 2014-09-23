The 20 Best Places To Live In America

youngryand / Shutterstock.com Madison, Wisconsin, topped this year’s ranking of the best places to live in the U.S.

There are plenty of benefits to living in big cities like New York and San Francisco.

But do they really offer the highest quality of life?

Residential resource company Livability recently released its annual list of the 100 best places to live in the U.S., looking at factors like access to schools, hospitals, and infrastructure; affordability and income; and how residents take advantage of those opportunities. (You can read the complete methodology here.)

Livability looked at more than 2,000 small- to mid-sized cities in the U.S., with populations ranging from 20,000 and 350,000 to compile its ranking.

