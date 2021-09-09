I tried a chai latte from 4 popular chains, and I’d happily purchase the most expensive one again

- I ordered four hot chai lattes from Dunkin’, Starbucks, Panera, and Peet’s.
- Dunkin’ had the cheapest drink, but I don’t think it had enough spice to balance the sweetness.
- Even though it was expensive, I thought Starbucks’ latte had the best sweet-and-spicy flavor.
I ordered a medium (24 ounces (680.39g)) for $US3.19 ($AU4), which ended up being the biggest drink and the best value.
I found this description to be pretty spot-on. It was lacking the ultra-spicy, black-peppery punch found in most chai, and it was pretty sweet with 40 grams of sugar.
I didn’t notice any foam when drinking it, but the drink was smooth, thick, and creamy, which I liked.
According to the chain, the drink is “infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices” and “combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy”
Since the 12-ounce (340.19g) drink had 32 grams of sugar, I expected it to be way too sweet for me. But the warming spices really balanced everything.
The drink itself was really creamy with a nice frothy topping.
I ordered a small (16 ounces (453.59g)) for $US5.29 ($AU7), which seemed super expensive until I broke it down by ounce.
I liked that it didn’t taste too sweet, despite containing a whopping 48 grams of sugar.
It had some foam on the top right when I ordered it, but it dissolved quickly into a creamy blend.
I ordered a small (12 ounces (340.19g)), which cost me $US4.25 ($AU6).
It had a surprisingly earthy taste that almost reminded me of the flavor of butternut squash.
The consistency was a bit thinner than the others, with a lightly foamy top.
But at $US0.35 ($AU0) an ounce, it was tied with Peet’s for the most expensive drink of the day.
Panera’s chai latte was my second favorite. It was creamy and smooth, and it had a nice flavor. It was a little spicier than I would’ve liked, which is why it came in just behind Starbucks’ chai.
Although it was the most out-right expensive option, it was larger than Starbucks’, so it ended up being $US0.33 ($AU0) an ounce.
Dunkin’s chai latte offered the highest value by far at $US0.13 ($AU0) an ounce. It was really creamy, but it was lacking enough spice to really taste like chai.
Peet’s latte was the spiciest of the four. I liked this drink, but the unexpected earthy flavor wasn’t my favorite, and it was tied for most expensive at $US0.35 ($AU0) an ounce.