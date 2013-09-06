IT'S NATIONAL CHEESE PIZZA DAY: The 10 Best Pizza Joints In The US

When it comes to pointless national holidays, National Cheese Pizza Day is one of the finest.

So to celebrate, we found a list of the 10 Pies Worth A Road Trip from the editors at Zagat.

To make it onto the list, the pizza parlors had to inspire their customers to trek hundreds or even thousands of miles just to order a slice.

From Phoenix to Brooklyn, these pizza meccas offer the freshest ingredients, crispiest crusts, and tastiest sauces around.

In Riva: Philadelphia, PA 4116 Ridge Ave. In Riva is a little piece of Italy in Philadelphia. It specialises in Neapolitan-style pizza prepared in a wood fire oven, and offers the clientele an assortment of Italian wines and beers. It also has fantastic view of the Schuylkill River. Buddy's Pizza: Detroit, MI Multiple locations Hailing from Motor City itself, Buddy's Pizza takes its Detroit-style pies very seriously. The square deep-dish pizza flips the script by putting big globs of sauce on top of the cheese instead of below. The result is a heavy, buttery crust with the perfect amount of tangy tomato taste. Roberta's: Brooklyn, NY 261 Moore St. The crispy crust at Roberta's is toasted with olive oil in the wood-burning oven, which makes for a brilliant combination when paired with toppings picked fresh from its own garden. Homey and full of Brooklyn hipsters, this communal table pizza joint is worth the hour-long waits. Pizza Barbone: Hyannis, MA 390 Main St. The Pizza Barbone owners first began serving their wood-fired pizzas out of the oven in the back of their catering van. Now they have their very own brick and mortar location where customers can see for themselves what the high quality of Caputo double zero flour can do to pizza dough!

Flour + Water: San Francisco, CA 2401 Harrison St. Flour + Water has exceptional thin-crust wood-fired pizza made with farm-to-table ingredients. This informal Italian dining resto also strives to eliminate waste by using the entire animal when making its meat toppings.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.