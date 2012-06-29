The 8 Best Pizzerias In New York City

Photo: Flickr – ZagatBuzz
Ask a New Yorker about their favourite pizza place and be prepared to start World War III.In New York, the best pizza place is one of the most hotly debated topics. New Yorkers love their pizza, and when they decide that a pizzeria is the best, then that means that it is the best.
So which is really the best pizzeria in New York City?
Fortunately, our friends at Zagat helped us make the decision a little easier by choosing the Top 8 Pizzerias in New York City, in honour of Pizza Week.
The pizzerias on this list are mostly in Brooklyn and Manhattan (there’s one in Staten Island), and they serve everything from authentic Neapolitan style pizzas to veggie-loaded artisanal pies to good old-fashioned New York-style slices.
Did your favourite spot make the list?
This Prospect Heights neighbourhood hotspot serves authentic, wood-fired pizza topped with fresh, high-quality ingredients.
The only downside is that the joint is so popular that it gets pretty crowded, so prepare for a wait.
While the craze for bubbly Neapolitan-style pizza is sweeping the city, this SoHo pizza joint moves away from that trend with its take-out weigh-by-the-slice Roman-style pizza.
Like in Roma, they cut their pizza with scissors to give customers exactly the amount they want.
The chewy, thin Neapolitan-style pizza served at this West Village spot regularly makes the top of nearly every 'best pizza' list in New York.
The place is small and the lines can be monstrous, so be prepared to wait--but it's worth it.
Pizza lovers flock to Bushwick just for a bite of the delicious artisanal pies at Roberta's.
Made with fresh organic ingredients, most of the pies are loaded with veggies, many of which were plucked from the restaurant's own roof garden.
Like all of the other hot pizzerias on this list, prepare to wait.
524 Port Richmond Avenue, Staten Island
This Staten Island family-run dinosaur has been around for ages (1937, to be precise), but it continues to draw huge crowds who come for its delicious New York-style pizza.
This BYO Carole Gardens favourite is renowned for its crusty and delicious pizza and its bustling yet casual atmosphere.
