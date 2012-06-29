The 8 Best Pizzerias In New York City

Photo: Flickr – ZagatBuzz

Ask a New Yorker about their favourite pizza place and be prepared to start World War III.In New York, the best pizza place is one of the most hotly debated topics. New Yorkers love their pizza, and when they decide that a pizzeria is the best, then that means that it is the best.



So which is really the best pizzeria in New York City?

Fortunately, our friends at Zagat helped us make the decision a little easier by choosing the Top 8 Pizzerias in New York City, in honour of Pizza Week.

The pizzerias on this list are mostly in Brooklyn and Manhattan (there’s one in Staten Island), and they serve everything from authentic Neapolitan style pizzas to veggie-loaded artisanal pies to good old-fashioned New York-style slices.

Did your favourite spot make the list?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.