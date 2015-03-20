Flying Pie Pizzeria/FacebookFlying Pie Pizzeria in Boise topped the list for Idaho.
While it’s hard to find a bad slice of pizza, plenty of pies definitely come in at the head of the pack.
From taco pizza in Kansas to white clams in Connecticut to classic deep dish in Chicago, Illinois, we found the best pizza in every state through expert reviews and local recommendations.
Did we get your state right? Let us know in the comments.
ALABAMA: Dubbed Alabama's 'Hottest Pizza Place' by GrubStreet, Post Office Pies' appeal starts with the crust. Chef John Hall -- who previously cooked at NYC's Per Se and Momofuku Ssam Bar -- serves up perfectly charred crust from dough fermented 12 hours at the Avondale joint.
ALASKA: Branch out from your typical pie at Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria, whose creative toppings include everything from spicy Thai chicken to apricots to cream cheese. At this Anchorage favourite, diners can choose from a selection of handcrafted beer from the restaurant's own brewery.
ARIZONA: Both USA Today and Food & Wine Magazine listed Phoenix's Pizzeria Bianco among the best pizza spots in the country -- and for good reason. James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Bianco uses only the freshest ingredients, including Sicilian oregano and homemade mozzarella, to concoct simple, yet flavorful pies.
ARKANSAS: It's all in the name -- the pizza at Little Rock's Damgoode Pies is, well, damn good. So good it was voted one of the top 10 pizzas in the state by the Arkansas Times. Stop by for a slice and check out their selection of house-made sauces, from original red to pesto cream.
CALIFORNIA: Pizzeria Mozza consistently serves up Neapolitan pies with perfectly browned crust and generous toppings that include anything from burrata to squash blossoms to fennel sausage. It's no surprise this Los Angeles pizza joint has expanded worldwide -- it now has a location in Singapore.
COLORADO: Buenos Aires Pizzeria -- named the best pizza in Denver by Zagat -- brings diners a taste of South America through toppings such as pork roast and hearts of palm. Finish off the meal with fresh gelato, made in-house daily.
CONNECTICUT: You can't go to New Haven staple Frank Pepe's without trying their white clam pizza, named the best pizza in the country by both USA Today and The Daily Meal. The signature pie comes topped with littleneck clams, Parmesan, and a healthy dose of garlic.
DELAWARE: A casual, yet chic spot in Wilmington, Pizza By Elizabeths is the perfect place to cozy up over a drink and a slice. The restaurant itself has Pinterest-worthy decor and murals of famous Elizabeths throughout history adorning its walls.
FLORIDA: Harry's Pizzeria combines the casual vibes of a neighbourhood pizza joint with the bold flavours of a gourmet restaurant. The Miami eatery serves a different 'Special Pie' daily, with past concoctions including lamb with roasted red pepper and rock shrimp with creamed arugula.
HAWAII: The only Hawaiian restaurant to be named to Pizza Today's best pizzas list, J.J. Dolan's brings classic New York pizza to Honolulu's Chinatown. And as if you needed another reason to visit Hawaii, TripAdvisor named the top-rated spot 'pizza worth travelling for.'
IDAHO: Not only was Boise's Flying Pie Pizzeria named 'Best Local Pizza' by Boise Weekly seven years running, but it also made an appearance on the Travel Channel's Man v. Food. Visit in August to try their famous Habanero pie -- it's so hot, customers have to sign a waiver to take it out of the store.
ILLINOIS: Consistently called the best pizza in Chicago, no one does deep dish better than Lou Malnati's. A favourite of both locals and tourists alike, this pizzeria crafts each pie from scratch using only the freshest ingredients. Craving a slice from across the country? Never fear -- they ship nationwide.
INDIANA: Expect an elevated pizza-eating experience at Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza, where diners choose from a trove of upscale ingredients to complete their pies -- everything from smoked Cajun sausage to pine nuts to lump crab meat. The Indianapolis spot even received a shoutout from Food Network star Alton Brown on Twitter.
IOWA: The sky's the limit at Gusto Pizza Co., where no flavour profile is too bold. Try the Pancho Villa pie, topped with queso and chorizo, for a Mexican feel, or pick up The Stallion, topped with meatballs and mozzarella, for a more Italian vibe. Voted 'Best Local Pizza' by Des Moines Cityview, this spot is a hometown favourite.
KANSAS: Can't decide between pizza or Mexican? Stop by Wichita Pizza Co. for one of their taco pizzas. In the mood for Italian? The chicken Carbonara it is. Serving up the most creative pies in Witchita, there's a pizza for every craving, with toppings from sauerkraut to refried beans to buffalo chicken.
KENTUCKY: Good pizza and craft beer is a hard combination to beat, and no one does it better than Louisville's Garage Bar. Located inside a converted auto-repair garage, customers enjoy southern twists on classic pizza -- think country ham and fresh oysters -- with a wide selection of craft beer, Kentucky bourbon, cocktails, and wine.
LOUISIANA: It's hard to go wrong at a restaurant where 'delicious' is built right into the name, and New Orleans' Pizza Delicious doesn't disappoint. Voted the best pizza in New Orleans and restaurant of the year for 2014 by Eater, this pizzeria fills NOLA's void of classic New York slices with their crisp, yet chewy crust and ever-rotating variety of toppings.
MAINE: Portland's Otto Pizza isn't afraid to try unusual ingredients in their pies. For an unexpected twist, try their bestselling bacon and mashed potato pizza or their pulled pork and mango pie.
MARYLAND: Named one of the best pizzas in the city by Baltimore Magazine, Ledo Pizza lives up to the hype with its pastry-like crust and generous servings of mozzarella. The thick pie comes topped with just about anything, from bacon to fresh basil to pico de gallo, but be sure to try at least one slice with their signature Ledo sauce.
MICHIGAN: Buddy's Pizza invented and perfected Detroit's signature square pizza style -- an offshoot of Sicilian with a deep dish, twice baked crust and sauce on top. The standout spot made both Thrillist and The Daily Meal's lists of the best pizza in the country, and was named best pizza in Michigan by Zagat.
MINNESOTA: Punch Pizza crafts its authentic Neapolitan pies using techniques steeped in tradition. Wood-burning ovens create the perfect crust and fresh mozzarella di bufala and crushed tomatoes add simple, yet powerful flavour. Started in St. Paul, Punch has since expanded all over Minnesota.
MISSISSIPPI: Just outside of Oxford in Sardis, TriBecca Allie Cafe serves up an award-winning southern homage to New York pizza. Their Magnolia Rosa Insalata pie -- made with red onion, fresh mozzarella, pine nuts, and balsamic vinaigrette -- took second place in the American Pizza Championship back in 2010.
MISSOURI: Helmed by a chef who studied in Italy, Pastaria elevates the St. Louis pizza scene. Named the best pizza in Missouri by Thrillist, the restaurant lives up to the title with perfectly crispy crust and fresh, seasonal toppings, such as Brussels sprouts or butternut squash. The restaurant staff also makes home-made pepperoni.
MONTANA: Named the best pizza in Montana by Zagat and voted best in Missoula by Zoo 107.5, Biga cooks up creative combinations with offbeat ingredients. From pumpkin to goat cheese to toasted almonds and figs, you're sure to discover a new favourite topping here.
NEBRASKA: It's hard to beat the authentic Neapolitan pies at Dante's pizzeria -- they start with a thin, yet chewy crust and come topped with fresh basil and handmade sausage. So good, it was voted the best pizza in Omaha by Omaha.com and best in Nebraska by Zagat.
NEVADA: Part pizzeria, part nightclub, Pizza Rock lives up to the Las Vegas name. Try the award-winning Burratina Di Margherita with burrata and cherry tomatoes, or opt for something more out of the box with the Cal Italia, topped with fig and prosciutto.
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Not only are 900 Degrees's gourmet pizzas first-class in flavour, but each comes with a recommendation for a complementary wine. And with deluxe ingredients such as rosemary ham and fresh mozzarella, pizza night just became a night to remember.
NEW JERSEY: Known for it's famous tomato pies, De Lorenzo's Tomato Pie has been a Trenton staple for over 60 years. The pizzeria moved to its current location in Robbinsville in 2012 but still serves up its signature thin crust pies with its hearty tomato sauce smothered on top.
NEW MEXICO: Add some New Mexican flavour to one of Giovanni's pizzas by adding green chile sauce or jalapeños to a traditional Neapolitan pie. The Albuquerque pizza joint was hailed by Thrillist, Zagat, and USA Today as the best pizza in the state.
NEW YORK: Probably the most widely debated decision for this list, we decided that Roberta's in Brooklyn is the best pizza in New York. Thrillist even enlisted the best food-writers and chefs in the area who voted Roberta's as the best. Chef Carlo and his culinary team have perfected Neapolitan-style pizza and offer delicious flavour combinations like the Speckenwolf pizza with mozzarella, speck, mushrooms, onion, and oregano.
NORTH CAROLINA: Trophy Brewing and Pizza Co. knows what people like: pizza and beer. The Raleigh nano-brewery and pizza place makes creative pies, like the local celebrity which has a sweet potato puree sauce, smoked Gouda, country ham, Swiss chard, and spiced apple reduction. The staff will be sure to help you pick the best brew to pair with your pizza.
NORTH DAKOTA: With three locations across the state, North Dakotans agree that Rhombus Guys pizza is the best. Locally it was picked as the best pizza in Grand Forks in addition to earning awards from Thrillist and TripAdvisor. Rhombus Guys' 24 pies come with toppings like pulled pork and Canadian bacon or tater tots and salmon.
OHIO: The Daily Meal dubbed Vero Pizza Napoletana one of the best pizza places in the country. The Cleveland Heights establishment makes delicious Neapolitan-style pies. You can't go wrong with the traditional Margherita pizza, or for a different taste try the Carbonara pizza with guanciale, farm egg, Pecorino, mozzarella, bread crumbs, and cracked pepper.
OKLAHOMA: The first Neapolitan style pizza joint in Oklahoma City, Pizzeria Gusto takes first place in Oklahoma after only opening in November 2014. Pizzeria Gusto has a selection of 14 different pies with toppings like butternut squash, lamb, and shaved Brussels sprouts.
OREGON: Another Neapolitan style joint making Thrillist and The Daily Meal's lists is Portland's Apizza Scholls. Thrillist says Apizza Scholls is the closest thing to Connecticut's famous Frank Pepe's that you can find in the Pacific Northwest. If you get the chance, try the clams casino pizza which is offered as a special on occasion.
PENNSYLVANIA: Welcome to Pizza Brain, the world's first pizza museum and artisan pizzeria. There are 14 pies to choose from, including the Felix Hubbert, a white-sauce based pie with Gruyere, mozzarella, caramelized onion, fresh thyme, and garlic. The Philadelphia joint also holds the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of pizza memorabilia.
RHODE ISLAND: Al Forno may be an upscale Italian restaurant, but it also serves the best pizza in the Ocean State. The Providence eatery has mastered Rhode Island's signature grilled-style pizza. Try the Pizza Calamari with fried calamari, arrabbiata sauce, fresh herbs and cheese.
SOUTH CAROLINA: Evo, which stands for Extra Virgin Oven, sticks to locally sourced and seasonal ingredients when making its Neapolitan-style pizzas. Try the pizzas topped with their homemade pestos, like pistachio pesto and garlic pine nut pesto. The Charleston restaurant was named one of best pizza places in the country by Thrillist and the Food Network.
SOUTH DAKOTA: Monks House of Ale Repute strays from traditional pies with toppings like pulled pork, mashed potatoes, hummus, and peanuts. Located in Sioux Falls, the pizzeria also has an excellent beer selection.
TENNESSEE: Italian cooking melds perfectly with authentic southern roots at Memphis' Hog and Hominy. Try the 'shrooms pie, with mushrooms, smoked mozzarella, arugula, cream, and garlic. Or opt for the The Prewitt pie, which is topped with scrambled eggs.
TEXAS: Austin's Via 313 serves authentic Detroit style square-shaped pies out of its two customised pizza trailers. Owners Zane and Brandon Hunt make a yearly trip to Detroit to continue to perfect their pizzas and find new flavour combinations. The Hawaiian pizza comes with full rings of pineapple and the Detroiter features two different types of pepperoni.
UTAH: Deemed an institution in Salt Lake City, The Pie is a funky pizza joint situated right next to University of Utah campus. The Pie uses generous amounts of melted cheese atop its doughy crust. The restaurant will ship its pizzas anywhere in the country.
VERMONT: With locations in Burlington, Middlebury, and Waitsfield, USA Today, Thrillist, and local magazine Seven Days all agree that American Flatbread serves the best pizza in the state. The Waitsfield location sits on 25 acres of Lareau Farm where all of the pizzeria's veggies are organically grown.
VIRGINIA: Pupatella Neapolitan Pizzeria owner Enzo Algarme takes his pizza seriously. Born and raised in Naples, Italy, Algarme only uses ingredients imported directly from Naples for his Margherita pizza. The Arlington pizzeria offers a wide selection of red and white sauce-based pies, like the sausage and onion and the burrata pizzas.
WASHINGTON: Veraci Pizza started at a Seattle farmer's market and grew to become the best pizza in Seattle, according to Zagat. Veraci now has five locations across Washington, Oregon, and Idaho and travels around to Seattle farmer's markets with its wood burning stove.
WASHINGTON, D.C.: 2 Amy's was named the best D.C. pizza by Zagat, The Daily Meal, and Thrillist. The pizza place is D.O.C. certified, meaning it must serve marinara and Margherita pizzas, and abide by a specific set of preparation, cooking, and ingredient standards. Order the margherita extra pizza with tomato, buffalo mozzarella, and cherry tomatoes.
WEST VIRGINIA: Named the best pizza in the state by Zagat, Pies and Pints has three West Virginia locations in Fayetteville, Charleston, and Morgantown. Stick to the classic Margarita pie or indulge in a specialty pie like sriracha shrimp.
WISCONSIN: Milwaukee's Zaffiro's Pizza made The Daily Meal's list of best pizzas in America. The Italian-American Zaffiro brothers opened the joint in 1956, which is known for its thin crust pizzas.
WYOMING: Cheyenne pizza place L'osteria Mondello takes the top spot in the Cowboy State. Try owner Joe Mondello's favourite pie, aptly named Joe's Favourite, with sausage, tomato, and olive oil.
