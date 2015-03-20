Flying Pie Pizzeria/Facebook Flying Pie Pizzeria in Boise topped the list for Idaho.

While it’s hard to find a bad slice of pizza, plenty of pies definitely come in at the head of the pack.

From taco pizza in Kansas to white clams in Connecticut to classic deep dish in Chicago, Illinois, we found the best pizza in every state through expert reviews and local recommendations.

Did we get your state right? Let us know in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.