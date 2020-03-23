I ordered pizza from 3 different popular chains, and the best was also the cheapest

Chris Urie I ordered pizza from three popular pizza chains, including Domino’s Pizza.

I tasted a plain, cheese pizza from the chains Domino’s Pizza,Pizza Hut, and Papa John’s Pizza to see which had the best pie.

Papa John’s pizza was the most expensive, but I felt it had the least amount of flavour and seasoning.

Pizza Hut’s pie had a great, fluffy crust but it didn’t have nearly enough sauce.

Overall, Domino’s pie was my favourite because it had a nice balance of flavours and plenty of seasoning.

Although local pizza purveyors have elevated pie crafting to a transcendent art, national chains have worked tirelessly to make it simple and easy for you to get a cheap, mass-produced pizza at any time of the day or night.

In the pantheon of pizza, the utility pie has its place, and I decided to see which major chain produces the best one.

So I ordered a plain, cheese pizza from Domino’s Pizza,Pizza Hut, and Papa John’s Pizza. In order to keep everything fair, I ordered one cheese pizza from each chain and had them delivered at the exact same time.

Here’s how all of the pies stacked up.

Papa John’s was the most expensive, but it had the least amount of flavour and seasoning.

Chris Urie Papa John’s cheese pizza came with garlic dipping sauce and a pepper.

If their slogan is to be believed, Papa John’s supposedly has better ingredients than the other two contenders, but better ingredients does not necessarily mean better pizza.

The tomato sauce was bland and under-seasoned. It didn’t have the acidic kick or wave of sweetness that comes with a great sauce.

Papa John’s pizza crust is dusted with a pinch of flour.

Chris Urie I didn’t think the crust was too flavorful.

The crust, while pillowy, was also underwhelming in the flavour department. It had the light dusting of flour that you’d expect from a neighbourhood pizza joint, but it didn’t have any of the character.

Coming in at a total price of $US16.85, Papa John’s was the most expensive of the bunch, but the flavour wasn’t quite worth the price for me.

Pizza Hut had a fluffy crust but was woefully under-sauced.

Chris Urie Suitably seasoned, Pizza Hut’s pie skimped on the sauce.

At a total of $US15.64, Pizza Hut was the middle-of-the-road price-wise as well as flavour-wise.

Pizza Hut would have been a strong contender for the top spot if its pie simply had more sauce. As it was delivered, it was closer to cheesy bread than it was a proper pizza.

What sauce was available ended up being pretty tasty and complemented the cheese well. It had a tang to it which gave each bite a bit of excitement and character.

Flakes of powdered garlic and oregano on the Pizza Hut pie make for a tastier finish.

Chris Urie The seasoning added a tasty touch.

Pizza Hut’s crust was sparsely seasoned which made for an enjoyable finish, or beginning if you live in a backward world, to each slice.

Domino’s Pizza fit perfectly in that Goldilocks area with just the right amount of sauce and tasty seasoning.

Chris Urie Its flavour and value stood out.

Domino’s Pizza ticked all the right boxes of flavour, sauce application, and crust texture.

As the leader of the pack, your basic plain pie from Domino’s combines the low price of $US13.99 with the perfect ratios of cheese, sauce, and seasoning.

The sauce is tangy and spread evenly throughout the pizza. The cheese complimented the sauce well and was warm and melty upon delivery.

Up close, I could see bits of garlic and oregano seasoning where the crust meets the cheese.

Chris Urie The seasoning added some bonus flavour.

The crust may just be the very best part. Liberally dashed with seasoning and crispy without being burnt, it makes finishing a slice just as good as taking your first bite.

Nearly a decade ago, Domino’s revamped its recipe in the hopes to garner new customers and it has really worked.

The verdict: Domino’s Pizza is the perfect choice if you’re looking for a quick and tasty cheese pie.

Chris Urie The chain’s app and rewards program was a bonus.

Of all the pies I tasted, Domino’s had the most flavour and the best balance of ingredients.

Sure, it’s not as great as a local, homemade pizza, but it’s pretty great in a pinch. Plus, of the pies I tried, it has the most bang for your buck.

