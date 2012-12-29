The 10 Most Spectacular Ping Pong Shots Of The Year In One Epic Video

Tony Manfred

There are not many ping pong highlight videos that make you want to run through a brick wall. This is one of them.

Table Tennis Daily made this great compilation of the 10 best shots/rallies of 2012, and it’s great. It basically shows you how elite-level ping pong is a different sport entirely than the one you play in your parent’s basement.

Epic. Our favourites are the first two, but watch the whole thing for the full effect (via Devour):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.