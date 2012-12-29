The 10 Most Spectacular Ping Pong Shots Of The Year In One Epic Video

There are not many ping pong highlight videos that make you want to run through a brick wall. This is one of them.



Table Tennis Daily made this great compilation of the 10 best shots/rallies of 2012, and it’s great. It basically shows you how elite-level ping pong is a different sport entirely than the one you play in your parent’s basement.

Epic. Our favourites are the first two, but watch the whole thing for the full effect (via Devour):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

