The 8 best pieces of saving advice from real people who banked a fortune

Maridav/Shutterstock

Livingston is not pictured.

Think about every purchase in terms of cost per hour

Saving 70% of your income is an impressive feat. It's doubly impressive when you're living in New York, the second-most expensive city in the world. But that's exactly what one woman did to be able to quit her job at 28 with $US2 million in the bank.

Though JP Livingston was earning six figures in her finance job, she lived modestly in a three-floor walk-up, staying there even when her salary increased.

Ultimately though, her No. 1 piece of advice for saving money comes down to a shift in mindset: Don't take prices at face value, but consider them in the context of how many hours of work it would cost -- a strategy she picked up from Vicki Robin and Joe Dominguez's book, 'Your Money or Your Life.'

'If you think about how much you earn and you divide it by the number of hours you work, you get the amount of money per life unit,' Livingston told Business Insider.

Let's say your cost per hour comes out to $US20. That means a new $US700 iPhone would shake out to 35 hours worth of work. A $US100 night out would be five hours worth. A $US40 blouse would run you two hours worth. Ask yourself: Is the purchase worth it?

'If I were to get one point across, it's that if you think of things as not just what you save that day, but having that money work for you and compound, it will totally change the way you spend money,' she said.