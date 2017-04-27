6 of the best pieces of advice for retiring early, from people who did it

Courtesy of Kristy Shen

Kristy and Bryce in Greece.

Resist the herd mentality

Kristy Shen and her husband, Bryce, were able to bank $A1.34 million by age 31 and quit their jobs as computer engineers in Canada to travel the world.

To achieve the milestone, the couple made a habit of tracking their money and resisting the herd mentality -- otherwise known as FOMO, or fear of missing out -- particularly when it came to buying a house, something many of their fellow 30-something friends felt seemingly obligated to do.

'People are just making decisions, not because it's a good investment, but because they're getting emotionally pulled into saying, 'Oh no! I'm going to miss out! What if other people are in the market and I'm not in the housing market?'' Shen told Farnoosh Torabi on an episode of her 'So Money' podcast.

Shen said that working in engineering taught her to focus on maths rather than emotion when it came to her money.

'It's separation from the FOMO, which is based on feelings rather than fact, and then stepping up and doing the maths and realising, 'Wait, I don't want to do what everyone else is doing. Maybe they're not right. Just because everyone is doing it, it doesn't mean it's correct.''