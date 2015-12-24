The 9 best pieces of advice we've heard about money this year

Building wealth is completely up to you.

Steve Siebold, self-made millionaire, author of 'How Rich People Think,' has interviewed over 1,200 rich people:

'Stop telling yourself that getting rich is outside of your control. The truth is that making money is an inside job.

'Let's set the record straight once and for all: Anyone can become wealthy. It has nothing to do with your education or where you come from. It's not what you do that guarantees wealth, it's what you are. In other words, it's not the labour that creates the fortune, but the thinking behind the labour. That's why people like Donald Trump go from millionaire to bankruptcy and come back richer than ever. People like Mr. Trump have a fundamental belief that they are supposed to be rich, fulfilled, and happy. They believe they have every right to be rich and nobody is going to get in their way.

'What kind of person do you need to become to build the life you want to live? Write a plan of action that will help you grow into this person. Start by telling yourself that you deserve to be rich, have every right to be rich, and that being rich is an inside job. It's up to you and only you.'

