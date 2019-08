Astronauts on the International Space Station get to enjoy the spectacular view of Earth every day, and they love to take photos of it! Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit at NASA’s Johnson Space Center picked the best 16 photos of 2016 that were taken from the ISS.

Video courtesy of NASA

